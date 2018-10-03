Just a reminder – Hershey’s AACA Fall Meet is October 10-13

WHAT: Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Eastern Division National Fall Meet

AACA National and the Hershey Region AACA welcome antique and collectible car enthusiasts from all over the world to Hershey, PA, for the 64th Annual Eastern Division Fall Meet, October 10-13, 2018. Call it a tradition. Refer to it as antique car mecca. Cross it off your bucket list. Just simply say “Hershey” to an antique car hobbyist and they’ll know exactly what you are talking about. Over 700 volunteers from the Region work all year long to put together the largest antique car show and flea market in the world. The show attracts over 250,000 visitors each year. Visit the flea market with 9,000 vendor spaces, wander among the almost 1,300 collector cars on display and experience the car corral where 1,000 antique cars will be up for sale. The show is open dawn to dusk, Wednesday through Saturday. All events are held on the grounds surrounding Hersheypark and the Giant Center. Old or young, male or female, hobbyist or admirer, owner or spectator – Hershey is for everyone! Over the four day show, you will be amazed by the size of the event, the cars you see, the people you meet and the memories you make!

INFORMATION

WHO: AACA is the world’s largest and oldest antique car club with over 55,000 members and 370+ local Regions and Chapters across the U.S. and 51 other countries. Each year, 10-15 National Meets and Tours are hosted by the nonprofit. This National event is hosted by the local Hershey Region AACA.

WHY: AACA prides itself on being the premier club and resource for the collectible vehicle community. Car shows, like this one, are the best way to share this wonderful hobby with everyone. Our members and their love of these cars are the foundation of this hobby, and we hope to inspire a younger generation.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND THE SHOW: Antique car enthusiasts, plus their friends and families. This show is FREE to the public (must be an AACA member to show a car) and very kid-friendly. Parking fee charged by venue.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 10 thru Saturday, October 13, 2018; 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Please note that Wednesday & Thursday are the PRIME flea market days & the car show is ONLY on Saturday!)

WHERE: Hersheypark/Giant Center, 100 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, PA 17033

SOME HIGHLIGHTS OF HERSHEY

AACA Library Yard Sale (October 9, 4-7 p.m., AACA Headquarters, 501 W. Governor Rd., Hershey)

The 5th Annual AACA Library Yard Sale provides a great opportunity for automotive literature collectors to hunt down their favorite pieces of sales literature, books, owner’s manuals and even some car parts. Last year’s event pulled in over $12,000 in a three hour period. All items for sale were donated to the library and are duplicate items. All money raised benefits the AACA Library – America’s Automotive Library. Special Note: The library will also be auctioning off a 1929 Whippet. The auction will be conducted in a sealed-bid format, with opportunities to bid from Wednesday, October 10 through Friday, October 12. The lucky winner will be announced on Friday at 3:00 p.m., and the car must be removed by 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (buyer responsible for transportation). To see the car and bid, visit the AACA Library tent (located on Chocolate Field, North).

RM Auctions’ Collector Car Auction (October 11-12, Hershey Lodge, 325 University Dr, Hershey) The countdown is on to RM Auctions’ 12th annual Hershey sale, set for October 11-12 at Hershey Lodge during the Eastern Division Fall Meet. A long-established venue where collectors will find historic Veteran, Brass, Classic and Post-war American motor cars, this year’s Hershey sale features 147 automobiles as well as perhaps the largest selection of fascinating automobilia yet, with nearly 80 percent of all lots offered without reserve and selling to the highest bidder. RM Auctions invites all media and the public to the company’s annual Preview BBQ on October 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with proceeds to benefit the AACA Library and Research Center. For more info: https://rmsothebys.com/. Vintage Race Car Conditioning Run & High-Wheeler Event

(October 12, 10:30 a.m., Hershey Stadium, 100 West Hersheypark Drive, Hershey)

The Race Car Conditioning Run is part of the ritual that is Hershey Meet Week. This year, there are 21 race cars registered for this unique event including oval track, sports cars, Indy cars and motorcycles. There is a 75 year history of race cars driving around the Hershey Stadium, starting with the midget car races during the depression. Today, Hershey is one of the only places where spectators still get to see these cars in action! Juniors at Hershey (in front of the Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Dr, Hershey)

Saturday, Oct. 13, 12:00 p.m.: Juniors at Hershey celebrates “90 years of the Plymouth Automobile.” Participants will disassemble an engine, identify engine components and discuss the evolution of windshield wipers, including a display of wipers. Plymouth cars will be on display and students from Penn College of Technology will have hands-on displays for all age groups. For more information on AACA, judging guidelines, National Awards or National Meets and Tours, visit www.aaca.org. Club membership is only $40 a year and includes our award-winning magazine, Antique Automobile.

