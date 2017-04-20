Keels & Wheels Concours turns 22

SEA-BROOK, Texas _ The 22nd Annual Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance which will take place May 6-7. The weekend-long classic car and vintage wooden boat show takes place each spring at the Lakewood Yacht Club in Seabrook, Texas and attracts more than 15,000 attendees. The car and boat exhibitors come from every part of the United States, as do the spectators. The complete event program is available at www.keels-wheels.com.

Keels & Wheels will welcome approximately 200 cars and 100 boats including the featured automobile marques of Stutz Motor Company, American ’50 classics and hot rods. The event will also welcome Utilities as the boat classics marque. Rare automobiles such as a 1938 Hispano-Suiza H6B Dubonnet Xenia, which was crowned the Best in Show at the Windsor Castle Concours of Elegance 2016, will be on display on club grounds.

“We are excited to see the continued growth and diversity of exhibitors at Keels & Wheels,” said Bob Fuller, Keels & Wheels Concours Chairman. “The variety of classic cars and antique boats that arrive always awe and inspire so many people. Over two decades have passed since the inception of the show and it continues to be a truly exciting and unique event each year.”

A new addition to the concours will include a beer and wine garden presented by Shiner Bock and Haak Vineyards and Winery. A food court with well-known local eateries will also make its first arrival to the 22nd Keels & Wheels Concours and will include T-Bone Tom’s, Tookie’s Burgers and Tookie’s Seafood.

Attendees will have interactive opportunities throughout the event including Tesla test drives, the annual children’s activity called “Kids-Build-a-Boat” and the chance to vote in the “People’s Choice” award. In addition, The Lincoln Motor Co. and Bayway Lincoln will present a 2017 Lincoln Continental as this years official raffle vehicle. Funds generated by the raffle will help support the Boys & Girls Harbor facility and programs.

For additional information, visit www.keels-wheels.com or contact Concours Chairman Bob Fuller at 713-521-0105 or Bob@keels-wheels.com.

Tickets may be purchased at Keels-Wheels.com or by calling 713-521-0105