Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance 2018 Featured Marques

Seabrook, TX – The 23rd Annual Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance, benefiting The Boys & Girls Harbor, announced the Featured Marques for the event slated for Saturday and Sunday, May 5-6, 2018.

The Concours will feature the automobile Marques of Ferrari, Pierce-Arrow, and Super Cars. Owners of classic cars and antique wooden boats are encouraged to register for the judged competition. Judging takes place on Saturday, May 5. The classic boating side of the event is sanctioned by the Antique and Classic Boat Society, an international organization established to standardize the judging procedure. An array of classic wooden boats and vintage fiberglass boats, both large and small, will be on display.

The weekend-long, nationally acclaimed classic car and vintage wooden boat show takes place each spring at the Lakewood Yacht Club in Seabrook, TX and attracts more than 15,000 attendees. The car and boat exhibitors come from every part of the United States, contributing to the more than $1.7 million that the Concours has raised to date for local charities.

Sixty car and 20 boat judges evaluate nearly 40 classes for cars and 20 classes for boats. In addition, Keels & Wheels welcomes celebrity and VIP judges to participate in honoring select vehicles and boats.

Invitations and entry forms for the 2018 Keels & Wheels event are available online and must be submitted no later than March 1, 2018. Only 200 automobiles and 100 boats will be selected, it is important for submissions to be made as early as possible. Potential exhibitors are asked to submit one photo of the car or boat, along with year, make, model, owner information and a brief history of the entry. Keels & Wheels does not typically consider any automobiles newer than 1972 for entry in the event.

For more information about submitting your classic automobile or antique boat, or to download an entry form, please visit www.keels-wheels.com.

