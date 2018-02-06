Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance hosts 9th Annual Uncorked

The 9th Annual Keels & Wheels Uncorked event is scheduled for Thursday, March 22, 2018 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Bentley Showroom of Post Oak Motor Cars, located at the all-new Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston.

Guests are invited to mingle alongside Master of Ceremonies Sam Malone, long time radio host, Keels & Wheels supporter, and owner of 512 New Media for an elegant evening of fine wines and exceptional food presented by some of Landry’s Inc. finest restaurants.

The participating Landry’s restaurants are among the most well-known and significant in Houston, including; The Post Oak Hotel, Mastro’s Steakhouse, Willie G’s Seafood and Steaks, Grotto Ristorante, McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood and Steaks, and Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse.

Participating restaurants are assigned a classic automobile, or vintage wooden boat. The chef of each restaurant then selects a specific wine that they believe matches the classic automobile or boat. Each chef then prepares a custom hors d’oeuvre that is paired with the wine to complete the epicurean experience for attendees to sample.

The “Uncorked” event will also feature luxury items and experiences in the form of a live and silent auction. Auction Co-Chairs Patty Peeples Busmireand Karen Deguerin invite guests to bid on lavish packages including fine wines, spa getaways, hotel and resort stays, dinner certificates, autographed collectibles and much more. Proceeds from the event and both auctions benefit the Boys & Girls Harbor.

This event is made possible with the support from sponsors City of Seabrook, Bay Area Regional Medical Center and MCM Worldwide.

The Keels & Wheels Uncorked event was established in 2009 as a means of raising awareness for Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance, which will take place this year on May 5-6, 2018 at Lakewood Yacht Club in Seabrook, Texas. Keels & Wheels Uncorked takes place each March prior to the Spring showcase event, and has become one of the major sources of funding for Boys & Girls Harbor. To date, Keels & Wheels has assisted in raising more than $1.7 million for its partnering charities.

WHEN

Thursday, March 22, 201

7 – 10 p.m.

WHERE

Bentley Showroom of Post Oak Motor Cars

1530 West Loop South

Houston, TX 77027

COST

$100 per person at the door

$75 per person in advance

Tickets may be purchased online at keels-wheels.com or by calling 713-521-0105

About Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance:

Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance is a weekend-long classic car and vintage wooden boat show that takes place each spring at the Lakewood Yacht Club in Seabrook, Texas. Keels & Wheels welcomes approximately 200 cars and 100 boats, and has raised more than $1.7 million for local charities, while drawing thousands of participants and spectators from all over the U.S. and Europe. Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance is made possible with the support of Title Sponsors the City of Seabrook and Bay Area Regional Medical Center.

Proceeds from the 2018 event will again benefit the Boys and Girls Harbor, whose mission is to provide a home and safe environment for abandoned and abused children and healthy, comprehensive care for children and families in crisis. For more information please visit www.keels-wheels.com or follow them on Facebook.