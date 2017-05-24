Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance Raffle Winner

Seabrook, TX – Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance Lincoln raffle winner, Katherine Arnold, received the keys to a brand new 2017 Lincoln Continental at the Bayway Lincoln dealership on Monday, May 16, 2017. The winner is also a philanthropist whose support through the Paulea Family Foundation has provided $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Harbor during the Keels & Wheels’ annual “Uncorked” event. Arnold’s winning ticket was purchased during “Uncorked” while she was simultaneously donating and matching funds for the organization.

The stunning automobile valued at over $44,000 was donated by The Lincoln Motor Co. and Bayway Lincoln as the Title Sponsor for the 22nd Annual Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance. The Bayway Lincoln dealership generously underwrote all administrative costs of the vehicle.

“I’m very excited about winning because it’s such a great cause,” said Arnold as she was congratulated by Keels & Wheels Concours Chairmen Bob Fuller and Paul Merryman alongside Darryl Wischnewski of Bayway Lincoln. Arnold stated, “our family tries to support the Keels & Wheels’ mission any way we can, but winning the raffle car was a surprise; we didn’t think we would win.”

All raffle proceeds benefitted The Boys & Girls Harbor and helped contribute to another successful year at Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance.

About Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance:

Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance is a weekend-long, nationally acclaimed classic car and vintage wooden boat show that takes place each spring at the Lakewood Yacht Club in beautiful Seabrook, Texas. Keels & Wheels welcomes approximately 200 cars and 100 boats, and has raised more than $1.6 million for local charities, while drawing thousands of participants and spectators from all over the U.S. and Europe.

Proceeds from the 2017 event will again benefit the Boys and Girls Harbor, whose mission is to provide a home and safe environment for abandoned and abused children and healthy, comprehensive care for children and families in crisis. For more information please visit www.keels-wheels.com or follow us on Facebook.