Keels & Wheels Uncorked to honor Dave Ward

The 8th Annual Keels & Wheels Uncorked event will honor legendary news anchor Dave Ward on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway, inside their showroom located at 3900 Southwest Freeway, Houston 77027.

Ward has established himself as the most-watched and beloved Houston newsanchor through his tireless work at ABC-13 over the last 50 years.

Keels & Wheels Uncorked will honor Ward for his community contributions with a gift presentation during the event.

Guests are invited to mingle alongside Ward and Master of Ceremonies Radio Host Sam Malone for an elegant evening of fine wines and exceptional food presented by some of Houston’s top restaurants.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to bid on exclusive items in the live and silent auction while viewing several classic automobiles on display.

The participating restaurants are among the most well-known and significant in Houston, including; Amalfi Ristorante Italiano & Bar, Brennan’s of Houston, Carmelo’s Italian Restaurant, Corner Table, Mister French’s Gourmet Bakery and more to be announced.

Participating restaurants are assigned a classic automobile. The chef of each restaurant then selects a specific wine that they believe matches the classic automobile. Each chef then prepares a custom hors d’oeuvre that is paired with the wine to complete the epicurean experience for attendees to sample.

The pairings for the event will not be announced until a later date, but several rare vehicles will be displayed.

The “Uncorked” event will also feature luxury items and experiences in the form of a live and silent auction. Guests can bid on lavish packages including fine wines, spa getaways, hotel and resort stays, dinner certificates, autographed collectibles and much more. Proceeds from both auctions benefit the Boys & Girls Harbor.

This event is made possible with the support from our sponsors City of Seabrook, Bay Area Regional Medical Center and MCM Worldwide.

The Keels & Wheels Uncorked event was established in 2009 as a means of raising awareness for Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance, which will take place this year on May 6-7, 2017 at Lakewood Yacht Club. Keels & Wheels Uncorked takes place each March prior to the Spring showcase event, and has become one of the major sources of funding for Boys & Girls Harbor. To date, Keels & Wheels has assisted in raising more than $1.6 million for its partnering charities.

WHEN: Thursday, March 23, 2017 – 7 – 10 p.m.

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway – 3900 Southwest Freeway – Houston 77027

PRICE: $100 per person at the door / $75 per person in advance

Tickets may be purchased online at Keels-Wheels.com or by calling 713-521-0105

About Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance:

Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance is a weekend-long, nationally acclaimed classic car and vintage wooden boat show that takes place each spring at the Lakewood Yacht Club in beautiful Seabrook, Texas. Founded in 1995, today Keels & Wheels welcomes approximately 200 cars and 100 boats, and has raised more than $1.6 million for local charities, while drawing thousands of participants and spectators from all over the U.S. and Europe.

Proceeds from the 2017 event will again benefit the Boys and Girls Harbor, whose mission is to provide a home and safe environment for abandoned and abused children and healthy, comprehensive care for children and families in crisis. For more information please visit www.keels-wheels.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.