Kids still love cars

Hagerty Family Car Fest attracts, delights area families

Allentown, Penn. – On August 5 in Allentown, Hagerty held the first-ever Hagerty Family Car Fest, where nearly 100 youth and adults were able to drive and experience a variety of iconic cars.

“In an era of disposability and constantly changing technology, there is a myth that younger generations are less interested in driving,” says McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “This past weekend, we saw parents and kids put down their smartphones for a bit of analog fun. The many smiles and excitement throughout the day prove that people of all ages still share a passion for the automobile.”

Held at the NB Center for American Automotive Heritage, families with kids as young as two years old were able to participate in driving-related activities including pedal cars, gas-powered vintage cycle cars, and a Ford Model T experience. Participants of all ages also took part in model car building, slot car races, and simulators for driving and painting vehicles.

One local family – the Montalbano’s – won the chance to drive a 1960 Cadillac Eldorado on a scenic tour through Lehigh County as part of the event.

“It’s a family thing,” said John Montalbano, who drove in with his family from New Jersey. “My kids enjoy tinkering on cars with me, and driving in an event like this is a great way to get them involved.”

Throughout the day, drivers were able to get behind the wheel of vehicles from the 1930s through the 1970s, including a 1934 Buick Model 91 Club Sedan, a 1951 Hudson Hornet H-145 Sedan and a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS.

“Seeing the kids have fun and smiling while behind the wheel of old cars, including many from our collection, is what it’s all about,” said Keith Flickinger, curator of the NB Center for American Automotive Heritage. “While many car events have a ‘look, but don’t touch’ mentality, we want people to have a hands-on experience.”

When asked to describe the Hagerty Family Car Fest, Beth and Tom Keehan who drove their 1930 Ford Model A to Allentown from Burnt Hills, New York, summed it up in one word, “Fun!” They continued, saying, “This is the only way car culture will survive.”

The next Hagerty Family Car Fest will be held at Edenvale Aerodrome in Stayner, Ontario on Sunday, September 24, 2017. Information for future events can be found at www.hagerty.com.

