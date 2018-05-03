Who Killed Packard? Inquest to be held at the National Packard Museum May 12th

The National Packard Museum will present “Who Killed Packard” on Saturday, May 12, 2018. This lecture is part of the museum’s popular “Coffee & Donut” Educational Seminar Series. The seminar is open to the public and free with paid admission to the museum. The seminar begins promptly at 12:00 PM.

After the seminar concludes, guests are encouraged to experience the museum’s 18th Annual Antique Motorcycle Exhibit presenting “The Motor” that runs through May 20, 2018. The exhibit traces the evolution of the motorcycle engine, which dates back to 1885 Germany, when Gottlieb Daimler first mounted a single-cylinder Otto-cycle engine onto a bicycle frame.

The 18th Annual Antique Motorcycle Exhibit presents “The Motor” is sponsored by The Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, The Lake Erie Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America, Triumph of Warren, and the Little Wing Café.

The National Packard Museum is open Tuesday – Saturday 12:00pm to 5:00pm, and Sunday 1:00pm to 5:00pm. Admission is $8.00 for adults, $5.00 for seniors (65 and older), $5.00 for children (aged 7-12), and children under 7 are free. Cameras and flash photography are welcome. For group rates or more information, please visit our website at http://www.packardmuseum.org, visit us on Facebook, or call us at 330-394-1899.



1899 Mahoning Avenue N.W., Warren OH 44483