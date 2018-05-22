 The LA Roadster Show and Swap Meet returns to Pomona June 15-16

Pomona, Calif. – The LA Roadster Show and Swap Meet, one of America’s premier events for pre-1936 roadster and hot rod enthusiasts put on by the LA Roadsters car club, returns to the Fairplex in Pomona on Father’s Day weekend, June 15-16, 2018. The event’s historic on-site swap meet will feature everything from rare classic automotive parts and memorabilia to project cars ready for restoration and customization.

In 1960, the LA Roadsters car club founded its annual show and swap meet which was originally held at the Hollywood Bowl. As the show grew to become the largest gathering of classic pre-war roadsters and hot rods in the world, the event’s swap meet also gained popularity for showcasing an unmatched selection of unique and hard-to-find parts as well as project vehicles for sale. From valve covers to velocity stacks, five-window bodies and beyond, all of the parts needed to complete a visitor’s project are available.

Sellers who would like to showcase their items for sale can download an application on the LA Roadster Show website. Each space provided is 25 feet wide by 20 feet long. The registered seller will receive one car pass and two arm bands to attend the event. All vehicles must be placed in the spot allotted or parked in the lot on site. To ease access to the swap meet, buyers are advised to enter through the gate 17 parking lot. There will also be a manufacturer midway and vendor building featuring the latest products from some of the biggest names in hot rodding.

On-site swap meet space reservation will begin Tuesday, June 12th from 9 AM to 4 PM, continuing Wednesday from 9 AM to 4 PM, Thursday 7:00 am to 4:00 pm, Friday 7:00 am to 2:00 pm and Saturday, 7:00 am to 12:00 pm.Aisle spaces cost $80.00 and corner spaces are $100.00 for both show days. Payment can be made via cash or credit card; no checks will be accepted. Move-in starts Thursday, June 14 at 10:00 am at Gate 15.

For more information on the LA Roadster Show and Swap, please visit www.laroadstershow.com/swap-meet or call 877-207-7773.

About Roadster Shows Inc.

For over 50 years the LA Roadster show was produced by the L.A. Roadsters car club. Starting in 2017 the car club decided it was time to step back and hand over the reins. The show is now managed by Roadster Shows Inc. a professional event management company with over 10 years’ experience producing hot rod, custom car and motorcycle events on the West Coast. The Roadster Shows Inc. staff has experience in sales, marketing, PR, logistics and hospitality.For more information, visit www.LARoadstershow.com