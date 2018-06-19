Larry Klairmont named Grand Marshall of Chicago Classic Auto Show

Show To Feature More Than 600 Vehicles Including Legendary Golden Sahara

Rosemont, IL – The Chicago Classic Auto Show welcomes Grand Marshall Larry Klairmont to share more than 80 years of automobile expertise and an abundance of meticulously preserved cars from Klairmont Kollections. The Chicago Classic Auto Show will bring the entire classic car community together for a celebration of automotive history, exhibiting more than 600 automobiles on September 8-9 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.

LeftField Media, producers of the acclaimed Los Angeles Classic Auto Show, will bring their successful show model to the Chicagoland marketplace featuring an expansive selection of classic cars and vendors representing auto detailing and restoration products and services, accessories, and memorabilia. Attendees will receive access to the event including the Celebrity, Restoration and Auto Detail stages, and exhibits such as the Grand Boulevard, the events ‘Concours d’Elegance’ will feature an assortment of the finest and rarest automobile classics such as: Project Car, a ’67 Camaro built by owner of Flat 12 Gallery and Host of Top Automotive Podcast Skidmarks Show, Jeff Allen; as well as the Women ‘N Wheels Pavilion, where women owners can display their classics, and hear from a panel of leading women in auto.

“The famed Larry Klairmont is the perfect Grand Marshall for the first annual Chicago Classic auto show, due to the decades of experience he has as a collector and his rare collection of hundreds of outstanding classics; ranging from an original 1930’s Duesenberg to a 1918 Pierce Arrow,” said Mike Carlucci, SVP of The Classic Auto Show. “Klairmont represents the appreciation of the artistry and science involved in the production of the world’s best automobiles.”

From serving in World War II, to building a Chicagoland real estate empire, to amassing a world-class classic and antique car collection, Larry Klairmont is a legend in the automotive industry. His love of cars dates to the Great Depression, where at only 6 years old he knew every car make and model.

In his decades of collecting, Klairmont has seen the auto industry change, for better and worse. “Cars today, while efficient, all look alike. Classic cars of the past still have that original character and truly stand out for who they are,” said Klairmont. “I am honored to be selected as the Grand Marshal for the first annual Classic Auto Show and thrilled to showcase some rare gems from of my collection in a community of classic car enthusiasts like myself.”

During the Chicago Classic Auto Show, Klairmont will unveil his newest acquisition, the Golden Sahara, Jim ‘Street’ Skonzakes’ legendary custom show car derived from a 1953 Lincoln Capri hardtop owned by the famed George Barris, an American designer and builder of Hollywood custom cars. The Chicago Classic Auto Show will be the first public viewing of the automobile since Klairmont Kollections’ purchase of the vehicle from the Mecum Spring Classic May 2018 auction in Indianapolis for $350,000. Golden Sahara was featured in the 1960 film “Cinderfella” starring Jerry Lewis, it has a 24-karat gold pearlescent fish scale two-tone finish, gold bullet bumper, and autonomous remote-controlled acceleration, braking, engine start/kill and door opening, making it one of history’s most imaginative custom automobile creations. In addition, Klairmont will feature other vehicles from Klairmont Kollections and attendees will be able to meet Klairmont during the Chicago Classic Auto Show.

Tickets for the event are available for September 8 10am-8pm and September 9 10am-6pm, with 1 Day Admission for $20, 1 Day Child Admission for $6, 1 Day Student Admission for $10, 2 Day Admission Ticket for $30, and VIP Admission Ticket for $150. Event gear is also available upon ticket purchase. Purchases can be made through https://www.showclix.com/event/chicago-classic-auto-show. The Chicago Classic Auto Show anticipates an attendance of more than 25,000 attendees, bringing together classic car owners and enthusiasts who support the hobby.

About the Classic Auto Show

The Classic Auto Show events are presented by LeftField Media, a division of Clarion Events. Clarion Events Global Auto Portfolio produces events in the U.K., South Africa and U.S. including The Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show, Race Retro, Classic Car and Restoration Show, among others. LeftField Media is a boutique events company focused on developing face-to-face events in a range of communities rooted in contemporary culture and shared passion.

For more information, visit the Classic Auto Show’s website at https://www.theclassicautoshow.com/ or email info@TheClassicAutoShow.com .