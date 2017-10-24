Leake Auctions offering up Cadillacs in Dallas

Leake Auction Company will offer 12 Cadillacs without reserve during their fall auction in Dallas Market Hall, November 17-19. The collection features a variety of Cadillacs including Eldorado’s and Series 62’s.

Since its founding in 1902, Cadillac has become an icon of the American automotive industry by setting new standards in engine size, accessories, and classic American automotive style. For years, Cadillac represented the ultimate symbol of luxury. They became a status symbol of wealth as celebrities such as Elvis Presley owned one and President Dwight Eisenhower riding to his inauguration in a 1953 Eldorado.

One of the more notable Cadillacs in the collection is the 1948 Cadillac Series 61 Sedanette Fastback. This was the first appearance of fins on a Cadillac. It is one of 3,521 produced. After being restored by D. Howard of San Antonio, Richard Sevenoaks chased the vehicle for many years. His pursuit finally ended in November of 1998 when the Cadillac was auctioned in Dallas. It has remained in the Sevenoaks collection since that time.

“As one of the oldest car companies worldwide, Cadillacs have always had a certain appeal to collectors with a discerning eye,” said Richard Sevenoaks, president of Leake Auction Company. “The classic lines and style of these vehicles is appreciated by generations of people. Growing up in this industry, my wife Nancy was always drawn to Cadillacs. Our 1948 was used in parades, weddings and photoshoots throughout Tulsa. She would pick the kids up from school and sporting events in it. It has resided in the Route 66 Museum since 2016, allowing visitors to enjoy its beauty.”

The Cadillac collection includes: (click for more information)

1941 Cadillac Series 62 Tudor Convertible

1941 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Sedan

1947 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Coupe

1948 Cadillac Series 61 Sedanette Fastback

1950 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible

1950 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible

1951 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe

1954 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible

1956 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe

1957 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Coupe

1963 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible

1966 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible

For more information about the collection or other vehicles consigned to the auction, visit LeakeCar.com or call 918.254.7077. Online bidding will be available through IronPlanet. Admission to the auction is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and military with ID and $7 for children under 12.

Leake Auction Company was established in 1972 by James C. Leake, Sr. as one of the first car auctions in the country. Forty-five years later three generations of the Leake family continue to carry out the principles Mr. Leake founded the company on: quality, respect and loyalty to the business. Currently Leake conducts four auctions a year in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and two in Dallas.

918-254-7077



MAILING ADDRESS:

PO BOX 521060

TULSA, OK 74152

PHYSICAL ADDRESS:

11508 EAST 58TH ST

INFO@LEAKECAR.NET

www.leakecar.com