Learn about Racing History at the Saratoga Automobile Museum

Saturday, November 24 at the Saratoga Automobile Museum

Racing enthusiasts and visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of activities for Lost Speedways 2018.

Special thanks to Bob James of Bobco Video, for providing videos featuring racing legends CD Coville and Jack Johnson, among others. The videos will be run on the big screen beginning at 10 am. From 11:15 am, memorabilia will be on display in the main gallery, with attendees encouraged to bring their own treasures to share with other enthusiasts. To kick the recollections and stories triggered by the memorabilia into high gear, noted author, Lew Boyd, will be on hand to sell, sign and chat about his highly anticipated book on the Lebanon Valley Speedway.

On the culinary front, beverages, barbeque and other lunch offerings will again be available from the great crew at Dinosaur Barbeque.

The day’s featured presentations will begin at 12:45 pm, opening with Vermont racing historian Bill Ladabouche comparing Vermont’s rather primitive cars of the 1950’s and 60’s to the more advanced New York racers. He will be followed by Ken Parrotte’s look back at AAA and USAC championship car events on the historic Syracuse mile. Bob Hackel who has provided some great vintage photos, will then discuss his father’s racing exploits and promotion of the Burden Lake Speedway with Lost Speedways host Ron Hedger.

Following intermission, the program will continue with Hedger interviewing 2017 Northeast Region Promoter of the Year, Lyle DeVore about his time working with two notable promoters, the late CJ Richards and Alex Friesen, who was building a vast network of speedways when he was taken by a tragic snowmobile crash. Lost Speedways will then conclude with the traditional driver interview session featuring modified legend C.D. Coville, which will conclude with Coville fielding questions from the audience.

As always, there is no extra admission charge for the museum’s most popular annual event. Regular museum adult and senior admission charges will prevail, with Museum members admitted free of charge.

Where: Saratoga Automobile Museum

When: Saturday, November 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saratoga Automobile Museum

518-587-1935

info@saratogaautomuseum.org

www.saratogaautomuseum.org

Plan your upcoming year with the 2019 Reader Rides Calendar by Old Cars Weekly.

Get yours today!