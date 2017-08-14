Legends of Lime Rock at the Simeone

For the first time ever, the Simeone Automotive Foundation Museum has teamed up with Lime Rock Park and sponsor Vintage Racecar | Vintage Roadcar magazine to offer a special event, “Cars, Drivers, Stories,” a driver reunion event taking place at the Simeone Automotive Foundation Museum in Philadelphia, PA. This one of a kind event that celebrates the Legends of Lime Rock and the 60th Anniversary of Lime Rock Park on August 26th , 2017.

The Simeone Automotive Foundation Museum announced their all-star Legend of Lime Rock panel: Skip Barber, Dave Nicholas, Butch Leitzinger, Bob Leitzinger and Bob Alderman* will bring the past back to the future for the audience as they discuss “Cars, Drivers, Stories.” The drivers aren’t the only Legends of Lime Rock which will be celebrated. Part of the evening will be watching some of the cars in action in the Simeone Museum’s large driving area. Participants will be able to learn about the cars that graced this historic track 60 years ago. Ferrari Testarossa, a Maserati 300, MGA, a Jomar and many other phenomenal pieces of racing history will be the subject of a talk by car aficionado Dr. Fred Simeone.

After beginning with an outdoor demonstration, the event will be followed by a buffet and cocktails where participants can mingle with the guest drivers and catch up with fellow driver friends that haven’t been seen for a long, long time. Moderators for the panel include Dr. Fred Simeone and Master of Ceremonies Dave Nicholas. The night promises to be a casual evening and a driver reunion too long in the making. Join us for the memories. Proceeds from the event go to the museum’s SAFETY program.

The evening will begin with a thrilling private outdoor driving demonstration of historic autos. These cars were among the first to grace Lime Rock in 1957. Immediately after the demonstration, the event will adjourn inside the Simeone Museum during which guests will enjoy cocktails and a delicious buffet before taking part in a roundtable discussion. Dr. Fred Simeone will moderate an all-star panel including Lime Rock great Skip Barber. When asked about his vision for the evening, Dr. Simeone explained.

“We really want this to be a reunion of drivers. This will be an event where they can get together again, share stories and reminisce. Drivers form a lifelong bond on the track. We want to bring some of that to our event.”

Joining Skip will be some of the greatest race car drivers from Lime Rock history.

The evening’s theme “Drivers. Cars. Stories.” will spotlight the true “Legends of Lime Rock.”

The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

6825 Norwitch Drive

Philadelphia PA 19153

215.365.7233

www.simeonemuseum.org

Hours of Operation: Tuesday – Friday 10:00am to 6:00pm, Saturday – Sunday 10:00am to 4:00pm