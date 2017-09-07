Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 35 in review

Lakeville, Conn.- Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 35 was five days of celebration, August 31- September 4, with a parade, racing, concours, marque gatherings and auction. www.limerock.com/labor-day-historics

The Park roared with three days of historic car racing, taking Formula Juniors, Tin Tops, grand tourers, road-going sporting and sports racing cars and not-quite-street-legal racers around the track on September 1, 2 and 4.

Special Guest Ray Mallock set a quick and winning pace in Duncan’s Dilemma group of front-engined and drum-braked Formula Juniors in his 1960 Mallock U2 Mk2 chassis 2 that was designed by his father and built by John Harwood; Ray oversaw its restoration to original 1960 specification and steered it to third in the 2016 Monaco Historic Grand Prix. Mallock and Duncan Rabagliati, chairman of the Formula Junior Historic Racing Association, joined the Lime Rock Park venue of the FJ Diamond Jubilee World Tour at the mid-point of their North American outings for the Bob Woodward Trophy.

“Kent’s [Bain] Domain: “Not Quite Street Legal” group was closely contested between Richard Attwood and David Gussack. Attwood, 24 Hours of Le Mans and Monte Carlo Formula Junior race victor, charged to two first place wins and one second in a Holman Ford GT40 brought by Lee Holman, Holman & Moody of Charlotte, North Carolina. Gussack’s 1963 Triumph Spitfire earned him one first and two second place wins; another first was secured against Simon Kirkby, Lime Rock Park’s director and head driver coach of the private Lime Rock Drivers Club, who dogged the pair in his 1973 Alfa Romeo GTV.

Full qualifying and racing results are available here.

The stalwarts were shining for the September 3rd Sunday in the Park Concours d’Elegance and Gathering of the Marques. Collectors and fans were undaunted by the rainy remnants of Hurricane Harvey, traversing the track lined with stellar cars and motorcycles. Ferraris dominated the winner’s circle with Best of Show clinched by 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione Speciale s/n 2429GT, the one-off alloy-bodied Pininfarina “aerodynamico” coupe brought by Scuderia N.E., Stamford, CT; Analog/Shift, the premier retailer of vintage timepieces sponsored the award, presenting a Universal Geneve Gents dress watch and the Best of Show trophy to the owner. A 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB long-nose/six carb exhibited by Robert Wilder of New York, NY, was recognized with the People’s Choice Award.

Points of interest were honored collector Bruce Meyer’s 1960 Chevrolet Corvette No. 2 that competed at Le Mans that year; 1962 Shelby Cobra CSX 2001, the first production Shelby Cobra; 1932 Ford Doane Spencer Roadster; 1934 Pierson Brothers Coupe and 1929 Bentley 4.5 Litre Vanden Plus Tourer. Philip Richter, Honored Motorcycle Collector, shared his 1937 BMW R6, 1938 BMW R71, 1938 BMW R51, 1969 BMW R50, 1962 BMW R60/2, 1966 BMW R69S, 1990 BMW K1 and 2005 MV Agusta F4.

Michael Schudroff’s 1952 Chrysler Ghia SWB Prototype and David Porter’s 1967 Jaguar XKE OTS won Skip’s Sunday Best and A Chairman’s Choice, respectively. Special guest Duncan Rabagliati, Formula Junior Historic Racing Association chairman, selected Barney Hallingby’s 1941 Tatra T87 Diplomat for his namesake award with Honored Guest Richard Attwood giving the nod to James Glickenhaus’ 2006 Ferrari P4/5 by Pininfarina.

Cars garnered Best in Class awards, including Ray Mallock’s 1960 U2 MK2 FJ, the Collier Collection at the Revs Institute’s 1966 Ford GT40 #1049, Dennis Nicotra’s 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS, Bill King’s 1951 Lancia Aurelia B20 GT and Steven Harris’ 1960 Porsche 356B Roadster, and 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Rondine Coupe, Michael Schudroff.

Among the Lime Rock Select awards were Gwen and Parker Ackley’s 1911 Hupmobile 20B, James Kaim’s and Walter Eisenstark’s 1990 Studebaker Avanti, Michael Schudroff’s 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider, Alden Sherman’s 1938 Bugatti Type 57C Drophead and a 1962 Stanguellini Delfino FJ from The Auriana Collection.

Access the full list of winners here.

Lime Rock Park looks forward to Historic Festival 36 over Labor Day weekend Thursday, August 30 through Monday, September 3, 2018.