Marilyn Monroe’s 1956 Raven Black Ford Thunderbird sells for $490,000

Los Angeles, California – Julien’s Auctions held its ICONS & IDOLS: HOLLYWOOD auction November 16-17, 2018 at The Standard Oil Building in Beverly Hills in front of a excited crowd of collectors and fans bidding live on the floor, online and on the phone across the globe.

One of Hollywood’s greatest screen goddesses of all time– Marilyn Monroe– dazzled once again with a selection of her never-before-seen, personal property hitting the auction block and made history with a new world record. Monroe’s Golden Globe award for World Film Favorite Female 1961 from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association sold for an astounding $250,000, making it the top selling Golden Globe award sold at auction. A few minutes after, another unprecedented sale took place with Monroe’s 1956 Raven Black Ford Thunderbird convertible driving to auction for the first time in history which sold for $490,000.

