MCACN 2017 set for Nov. 18-19

ROSEMONT, Ill. _ The 2017 Muscle Car & Corvette Nationals will unveil 19 muscle cars in 15-minute intervals on Saturday Nov. 18 at the Donald E Stephenson Convention Center with the first unveiling scheduled for 9:30 am.

Dennis Pittsenbarger and Kevin Oeste, will host and share duties during the unveiling events.

The MCACN team will fit nearly 550 muscle cars into the Convention Center.

Within the show floor will be 16 special category feature displays. Also new for 2017, will be the last of the model year build for two iconic name plates.

Show goers will also have an opportunity to see the 1st Yenko 427 ever built and 1st altered wheel base factory backed drag car.

www.mcacn.com