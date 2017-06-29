McCormick’s 63rd Palm Springs Auction

The 2017 Palm Springs Auction will take place November 17-19th 2017 at McCormick’s in Palm Springs, Cali. This event is shaping up to be one of the most interesting auctions with quite rare and unusual early entries. The McCormick family known for running a very detailed event for the past 31 years are attracting cars from their database that have not been on the revolving auction circuit before.

A 1936 Packard 1407 La Baron All Weather Cabriolet (lot 349) of which only 622 were produced and has actual 11058 recorded miles will be crossing the block. The seller purchased this car in the early 1970’s with 10480 miles and at the time was informed it came from the estate of Charlie Chaplin. At time of this writing, documentation is being traced to prove this one way or another. It is a rust free car with a strong running V12 engine that was originally installed. Needs just a few cosmetic items to bring it to a #2 condition.

Another of McCormick’s customers “Back in the day” went to school in his father’s 1954 Mercury Monterey Sun Valley 2 dr hardtop. Very few of the glass bubble tops were produced. A few years back the nostalgia of the early growing up days brought him to want to restore an identical vehicle. As usually goes with these cases, he got carried away with the project and counting up the receipts realized he had over $100 thousand invested, but that was ok as he has the best in the world. Had his fun driving it and health issues force the sale now. This 1954 Mercury Monterey Sun Valley will be crossing the block as lot 245.

For the Corvette collectors out there McCormick’s has acquired one of the most well restored and correctly restored 1956 Corvette Roadster on the market. This nicely optioned California car has the 225hp dual-quad engine, Powerglide automatic transmission, power windows, Wonder Bar radio, windshield washer system, heater and amp as well as defroster. It is rare to see a ’56 Corvette with the correct early engine components, including the dual-quad carburetors, the rare oil pan with passenger side dipstick, correct ignition shielding, generator mounting bracket and super-rare 2-bolt exhaust manifolds. This beautiful classic 1956 Corvette was presented the NCRS Top Flight award in 2016.

Check www.classic-carauction.com for complete entry list which is updated daily or call (760) 320-3290.