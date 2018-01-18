AUCTION PREVIEW: McCormick’s Palm Springs Sale

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. _ Several special German sports cars will be among the nearly 600 vehicles scheduled to cross the auction block on Feb. 23-25 at the next McCormick’s Collector Car Auction.



A 1974 Porsche 914 Targa. has been in the same family for 40 years. It has been driven only 1,000 miles in the past 13 years.

Another noteworthy classic is a 1973 BMW 3.0 sold by Crevier BMW in Newport Beach, one of 779 built that year. After a few years, the owner traded in it on a newer BMW at the Crevier dealership, which kept it at the dealer’s BMW museum until 2011. When the dealership was sold to Roger Penske, he wanted the museum for his racecars and the BMW went back on the market. The current owner put about 5,000 miles on it in the past several years.

Among the featured Porches are a 1967 Porsche 912 comes with complete ownership history since new, original bill of sale, matching numbers and a Certificate of Authenticity; and a 1963 Porsche 356B.. Purchased in 2000, it has been in storage most of the time. It has been professionally maintained including a recent $7000 brake job.

The sale will be held on the 6-acre site beside the Palm Springs Convention Center near downtown, about four blocks from McCormick’s showroom located on Indian Canyon and Amado Road.



To preview auction, consignment and featured vehicles, or for more information, go to www.classic-carauction.com or call 760-320-3290.