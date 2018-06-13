Mecum at Portland Expo Center June 22-23

WALWORTH, Wis. – Mecum Auctions will return to Portland June 22-23 for an offering of 600 classic and collector cars at Oregon’s Portland Expo Center. Offerings will include everything from American muscle cars and Corvettes, to classics, Hot Rods, Resto Mods and more.

Among the Mecum Portland auction’s featured lots is a two-owner 1961 Chrysler 300G offered at no reserve that boasts a matching-numbers 413 cubic-inch Cross Ram engine, the original Saddle Tan leather interior and just 63,880 original miles. Other highlights include a fuel-injected 1967 Ford Mustang Convertible with Shelby GT350 styling, a rotisserie-restored 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T and a highly customized 1932 Ford Roadster featuring an exposed small-block V-8, to name just a few.

Another stunning Street Rod to be offered is a locally built Portland Roadster Show Hall-of-Fame Inductee: a 1932 Ford 3-Window Coupe , known as “Whiplash,” that was designed, fabricated and built from an original Ford steel body by Steve’s Auto Restoration in Portland.

Additional featured offerings include a 1970 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 Convertible with a matching-numbers original 455/370 HP engine and a matching-numbers original OW-coded TH400 automatic transmission; a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS with a L48 350 cubic-inch engine and the original M20 4-speed transmission that was purchased new at Ron Tonkin Chevrolet in Portland; and a rare 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Z16 that underwent a rotisserie restoration and features a Muncie M20 4-speed transmission and a matching-numbers 396/375 HP engine.

The auction is open to buyers, sellers and spectators. Bidder registration is available online in advance for $100, $200 after June 21, and includes admission for two to each auction day. General admission tickets are available in advance online for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online after June 21. Children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission. Doors open each day at 8 a.m. with the vehicle auction beginning at 10 a.m. NBC Sports Network will broadcast portions of live auction coverage, and a live stream of the entire auction will be presented at Mecum.com.

Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments including detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles. To view the list, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder for this and all Mecum auctions, visit www.mecum.com, or call (262) 275-5050 for more information.

Auction Schedule

Mecum Portland 2018

June 22-23, 2018

Portland Expo Center

2060 North Marine Drive

Portland, OR 97217

Admission: $20 in advance online, and $30 at the door and online after June 21—per person, per day; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission

Preview: Gates open daily at 8 a.m.

Auction: Vehicles begin at 10 a.m. each day

TV Schedule: To be announced.

(All times Pacific)

