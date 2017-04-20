Mecum Auctions ‘Gone Farmin’ offers up John Deere tractors

Walworth, WI – More than 175 of the finest vintage John Deere tractors from the Ron Drosselmeyer Collection will be offered June 2-3 at Cam II Warehouse in Muscatine, Iowa.

Drosselmeyer’s notable assemblage of more than 175 tractors—most of which are beautifully restored—includes tractors from the 1950s and early ‘60s, with a handful dating to the ‘30s and ‘40s. This extensive collection encompasses hi-crops, orchards and standards of all the various fuel types and much more. This will be Gone Farmin’s second on-site auction from a collector’s private storage and display space.

The anchor of this coveted collection is the awe-inspiring 1964 John Deere 8020. This green giant was the first articulated 4-wheel-drive tractor produced by John Deere—a tractor ahead of its time. There were only 101 of these tractors built.

Other notable tractors in the Drosselmeyer collection include the 1960 John Deere 630 Standard All-Fuel, which is one of only 14 built. The 1952 John Deere G Hi-Crop is one of 235 built, and is an extremely desirable addition to any collection. The 1955 John Deere 40V All-Fuel is one of only three built.

Most of the restoration work in this collection has been performed by Drosselmeyer’s longtime friend, Jeff McManus, who is also the collection curator. A lifelong collector of John Deere tractors, McManus has been restoring John Deere tractors since 1986.

The auction is open to buyers and spectators. Doors open daily during the auction at 7 a.m. The auction begins at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 2 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. An auction preview will be held June 1 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about this event, visit www.mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.

About Mecum Auctions

The Mecum Auction Company has been specializing in the sale of collector cars for 30 years, now offering more than 20,000 lots per year. Headquartered in Walworth, Wis., Mecum Auctions is the world leader of collector car, vintage and antique motorcycle and Road Art sales. In 2010, Dan Mecum launched the Gone Farmin’ tractor division within the company and has since grown it into a thriving venture now offering four auctions each year. For further information, visit www.mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.



Schedule:

The Ron Drosselmeyer Collection

Cam II Warehouse

6110 49th Street South

Muscatine, IA 52761

June 2-3, 2017

Preview: Thursday, June 1 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Auction: Friday, June 2 – begins at 2 p.m. // Saturday, June 3 – begins at 9 a.m.