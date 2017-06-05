Mecum Auctions Returns to Portland June 16-17

WALWORTH, Wis. – Mecum Auctions will return to Oregon for Mecum Portland 2017 on June 16-17 at the Portland Expo Center with an estimated 600 American muscle cars, Corvettes, classics, Hot Rods, Resto Mods and more to cross the auction block.

The inaugural Mecum Portland collector-car auction held last year over Father’s Day weekend attracted vehicles from 17 states with total sales reaching more than $9.3 million.

Among this year’s main attractions is a pair of impressive Corvettes. The first is a well-documented, three-time NCRS Top Flight Award-winning 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible(Lot F160) featuring a 327/375 HP engine and four-speed transmission. Ordered with radio delete and one of only 316 equipped with drum brakes, this ’65 Corvette boasts only a single repaint, one newer door panel and new carpeting.

The second, a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe (Lot F171) equipped with a Powerglide transmission, factory air conditioning and radio-delete option is the only known matching-numbers 427/400 HP big-block example to ever leave the factory. After its second owner purchased it in 1973, the Rally Red car was repainted in lacquer and its chassis was restored to show quality in the late 1970s before it was parked for more than 35 years with a believed-correct 9,523 miles showing on the odometer and still sporting its original, mint-condition black interior.

Other featured consignments are a 1968 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro (Lot S125) with an L72 427/425 HP engine, M21 four-speed transmission and a 12-bolt 3.73 Positraction rear end that is one of about 64 produced with fewer than 20 believed to still exist, and a 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro (Lot S118) sold new at Camp Chevrolet in Spokane, Washington. The Camaro is the benefactor of a superior-quality restoration performed with correct components and highly detailed finishes throughout to showcase its L72 427/425 HP big-block engine, M21 four-speed transmission and 4.10 Positraction rear end.

Mecum Portland 2017 is open to buyers, sellers and spectators. Bidder registration is available online in advance for $100, $200 after auction start, and includes admission for two to each auction day. General admission tickets are available in advance online for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online once the auction begins. Children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission. Doors open daily at 8 a.m. with the vehicle auction beginning at 10 a.m.; Road Art® begins 30 minutes prior to vehicles. NBC Sports Network will broadcast portions of live auction coverage and a live stream of the entire auction will be presented at Mecum.com.

Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments including detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles. To view the list, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder for this and all Mecum auctions, visit www.mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.

Auction Schedule

Mecum Portland 2017

June 16-17, 2017

Portland Expo Center

2060 North Marine Drive

Portland, OR, 97217

Admission: $20 in advance online, and $30 at the door and online once auction starts—per person, per day; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission

Preview: Gates open daily at 8 a.m.

Auction: Vehicles begin at 10 a.m. each day with Road Art beginning 30 minutes prior to vehicles

TV Schedule: To be announced.

(All times Pacific)

