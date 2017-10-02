Mecum Chicago 2017 Collector-Car Auction Oct. 5-7

Walworth, Wis. – Mecum will host Chicagoland’s only annual collector-car auction when Mecum Chicago 2017 returns to the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Oct. 5-7 with an estimated 1,000 collector cars headlined by American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, Hot Rods, Resto Mods and more. Special offers on admission and bidder registration will be available on Friday, Oct. 6 to attendees sporting Illinois State University or Chicago Blackhawks apparel.

Among the main attraction consignments at the Mecum Chicago 2017 auction are three that depict the quality and variety of selections available: a 1953 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster (Lot F145) that is No. 91 of just 300 hand built that model year, and which has also benefited from a restoration in 1997; a triple-black, one-owner 1967 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible (Lot S102) with a matching-numbers engine; and a 1953 Buick Skylark Convertible that is one of 1,690 produced and has been driven fewer than 300 miles since a frame-off restoration.

Also leading the auction headliners are a host of private collections set to be offered including consignments from the Chicago-local Klairmont Kollection, which features a strong selection of early woodies, including two Chrysler Town & Country convertibles from model years 1947 and 1948 (Lot No. S24 and S26, respectively), two 1950 Chrysler Town & Country Newports (Lots S25 and S27) and a 1948 Packard Eight Station Sedan (Lot S23), to name a few. Collectors Bill and Elaine Mercurio will bring their entire collection of 20 Corvettes and more to cross the auction block in Chicago as well. The ‘Vettes feature examples from each generation with several Pace Car editions and many with ultra-low miles. Nearly all will be offered at no reserve.

Mecum Chicago 2017 is open to buyers, sellers and spectators. Bidder registration is available online in advance for $100, $200 after auction start, and includes admission for two to the three auction days. General admission tickets are available in advance online for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online once the auction begins; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission. On Friday, Oct. 6, attendees that come wearing Illinois State University or Chicago Blackhawks apparel will be eligible for $10 admission or $100 bidder registration.

Doors open daily at 8 a.m., with the vehicle auction beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 and at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7. Mecum Chicago 2017 will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network a total of 15 hours, including 6.5 hours of live coverage. A live stream of the entire auction will be presented at Mecum.com.

Persons interested in consigning a vehicle to be auctioned at Mecum Chicago 2017 should visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050 for complete details about the consignment process and pricing. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments including detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles. To view the list, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder for this and all Mecum auctions, visit www.mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.

Schedule:

Mecum Chicago 2017

Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center

1551 Thoreau Drive North

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Oct. 5-7, 2017

Admission: $20 in advance online, and $30 at the door and online once auction starts—per person, per day; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission. On Friday, Oct. 6, attendees that come wearing Illinois State University or Blackhawks apparel will be eligible for $10 admission or $100 bidder registration.

Preview: Gates open daily at 8 a.m.

Auction: Vehicles start at 1 p.m. on Thursday and at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday

TV Schedule on NBC Sports Network: From 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 (Live); from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (live), from 3-5 p.m. (live) and from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (same day delay) on Friday, Oct. 6; from 5-10 p.m. (same day delay) on Saturday, Oct. 7; and from 6:30-8 p.m. (next day delay) on Sunday, Oct. 8 (All Times Central).

www.mecum.com