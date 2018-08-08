Mecum Harrisburg 2018 tops $24.1 Million in sales

WALWORTH, Wis. – $24.1 million was achieved at the August 2-4, 2018 Harrisburg, Pennsylvania auction as 763 collector cars hammered sold in just three days for a strong sell-through rate of nearly 80 percent. 

In addition to strong overall sales, individual offerings also achieved desirable results with top sales honors going to a 2006 Ford GT — one of just 75 wearing a bold coat of Speed Yellow — which sold for $302,500. Other top sales included a 4-speed 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback that brought $217,250, a 1978 Lincoln Batmobile Replica  autographed by Adam West that sold for $195,250 and a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Pro Touring that brought $181,500.

The complete top 10 collector-car sales at the Mecum Harrisburg 2018 auction include:

  1. 2006 Ford GT at $302,500
  2. 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback at $217,250
  3. 1978 Lincoln Batmobile Replica at $195,250
  4. 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Pro Touring at $181,500
  5. 1972 Plymouth Cuda Resto Mod at $165,000
  6. 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon at $145,200
  7. 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon at $143,000
  8. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible at $143,000
  9. 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible at $140,250
  10. 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider at $137,500

For access to complete auction results, sign up for the free InfoNet service offered at Mecum.com. Mecum’s next auction will be The Daytime Auction this Aug. 23-25 in Monterey, California, featuring 600 collector cars ranging from exotic hypercars and high-end boutique builds to historically significant vintage race cars. Among highlights are a 2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4, a 2014 Pagani Huayra, a 2015 McLaren P1, several Ferrari LaFerraris and a 1958 Porsche 550A Spyder, to name just a few. For more details on upcoming auctions, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com, or call (262) 275-5050 for more information.

 

