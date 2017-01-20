WALWORTH, Wis. – Mecum Kissimmee 2017, the world’s largest collector-car auction held Jan. 6-15, at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, achieved more than $86 million in total sales. Of the nearly 2,700 vehicles to cross the auction block throughout the 10-day auction, a total of 1,981 vehicles were sold, accounting for a 75-percent sell-through rate, an astonishing accomplishment for a reserve-based auction platform. The Road Art side of Mecum Kissimmee 2017 saw similar success with a 93-percent sell-through rate, a 5-percent increase over last year’s Kissimmee auction. A total of 1,260 pieces of Road Art and rare parts were sold during the auction for a total of $2.5 million.



Muscle cars and Corvettes from the 1960s and ‘70s dominated the Mecum roster with healthy hammer prices from start to finish, though virtually all categories of collector-car interest were represented among the huge array of offerings including European exotics, Resto Mods and supercars, all of which claimed their place among Mecum top sales.

The complete top 10 sales at the Mecum Kissimmee 2017 auction include (individual prices do not include buyer’s premiums):

1969 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 Spyder at $920,000 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible at $775,000 2005 Porsche Carrera GT at $625,000 1963 Chevrolet Impala Z11 ‘Old Reliable IV’ at $525,000 1957 Chevrolet Corvette Big Brake Airbox at $450,000 1963 Pontiac Catalina Swiss Cheese at $430,000 1980 BMW M1 (Lot S176) at $400,000 1963 Chevrolet Impala Z11 at $340,000 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition at $327,500 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe at $300,000

Mecum's next auction will be a 600-vehicle offering with the auction house's first-ever Los Angeles collector-car auction, to be held Feb. 17-18, at the Fairplex in Pomona, California. Mecum will then return to Kansas City, March 24-25, with a 700-vehicle offering, and Dana Mecum's 30th Original Spring Classic auction in Indianapolis will be held May 16-21, with 2,000 vehicles to cross the block.



