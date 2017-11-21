Mecum Kissimmee to offer up 3,000+ cars Jan. 5-14

WALWORTH, Wis. – Mecum Auctions will return to Kissimmee, Florida, for the world’s largest annual collector-car auction offering more than 3,000 classic and collector cars at Mecum Kissimmee 2018 this Jan. 5-14.

Now in its 12th year at Osceola Heritage Park, Mecum Kissimmee will once again be the focus of the collector-car market as 60 acres are taken over by a fantastic showcase of 3,000 vehicles ranging from entry-level collector vehicles to multimillion-dollar investment pieces. The mega auction with its massive car-show-style layout will be complemented by thousands of Road Art offerings—including automobilia, petroliana and more—as well as the “Dodge Thrill Ride” and other attractions that add to the festival-like atmosphere of the immense auction.

This year’s auction lineup includes an amazing array of vehicles headlined by world-class drag cars and top-shelf vintage American muscle. With nearly two months still left until the auction, the current roster is already loaded with an abundance of Porsches, Shelbys, Yenkos and Hemi-equipped MoPars. Hundreds of Corvettes, Chevelles, Camaros and Mustangs are also set to cross the auction block, highlighted by some of the finest vintage original examples along with professionally restored and Resto Modded vehicles as well. No-reserve offerings number into the hundreds, and throughout the 10-day event, dozens of well-known and renowned private-collection offerings from all over the country will also be offered for sale.

In addition to the 3,000 cars, Mecum’s Road Art segment will bring a whole added aspect of excitement to the auction block with two full Road Art-only auction days and thousands of items, this year highlighted by the Flexlume Sign Collection—the holy grail of pre-neon and neon lighted signs.

Mecum Kissimmee 2018 is open to buyers, sellers and spectators. Bidder registration is available online in advance for $100, $200 after auction start, and includes admission for two to all 10 auction days. General admission tickets are available in advance online for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online once the auction begins; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission. Doors open daily at 8 a.m., with the vehicle auction beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 through Thursday, Jan. 11, at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 12-13, and at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14. Mecum Kissimmee 2018 will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network a total of 24.5 hours, including several hours of live coverage. A live stream of the entire auction will be presented at Mecum.com.

Persons interested in consigning a vehicle to be auctioned at Mecum Kissimmee 2018 should visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050 for complete details about the consignment process and pricing. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments including detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles. To view the list, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder for this and all Mecum auctions, visit www.mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.

Schedule:

Osceola Heritage Park

1875 Silver Spur Lane

Kissimmee, FL 34744

Jan. 5-14, 2018

Admission: $20 in advance online, and $30 at the door and online once auction starts—per person, per day; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission.

Preview: Gates open daily at 8 a.m.

Auction: Vehicle auction begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 through Thursday, Jan. 11, at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 12-13, and at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14

TV Schedule on NBC Sports Network: From noon-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11; from noon-7 p.m. and midnight-2:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12; from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13; and from 7-11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14

(All Times Eastern)

445 SOUTH MAIN STREET

WALWORTH, WI 53184-8261

OFFICE HOURS

M-F 7AM-6PM CT

SAT 8AM-12PM CT

PHONE (262) 275-5050

FAX (262) 275-3424



www.mecum.com