Mecum Kissimmee in review

WALWORTH, Wis. – Mecum Auctions’ annual collector-car auction in Kissimmee, Florida achieved $10 million in growth over last year’s auction, Mecum Kissimmee 2018 saw 2,208 vehicles hammer sold from Jan. 5-14 for overall sales totals of $96.6 million—a number still on the rise as sales continue to be finalized in Mecum’s Bid Goes On department. With 3,023 vehicles crossing the auction block, the sell-through rate reached an impressive 73 percent throughout the 10-day event.

Topping all sales at the 2018 auction was the one-of-120 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari that commanded a $3.41 million sale, followed by the 150-mile 2016 Ferrari F12tdf from the Michael Fux Collection that demanded $1.32 million. With this year’s auction featuring two dozen private collections from many well-known and respected collectors, Fux’s collection of more than 30 highly desirable classic and collector vehicles served as a headlining offering. In total, Fux’s collection brought more than $6.54 million in sales. Following his F12tdf, the next singular vehicle offering from Fux to make the auction’s top 10 list was another exotic donning the prancing horse emblem: a 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta that sold for $726,000.

Unique, multi-vehicle offerings were an additional highlight at this year’s auction, and two such sales landed among the top five, including Fux’s Mercedes-Benz AMG Black Series Quartet that sold for more than $1 million. The other top-selling multi-vehicle offering was that of two 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s that brought $1.21 million.

“Kissimmee 2018 proved to be another year of exceptional growth in overall sales totals, individual sales prices and exceeding the milestone achievement of consigning more than 3,000 cars,” commented Consignment Director Frank Mecum. “We’re proud to continue to hold the world’s largest collector-car auction in Florida, and we are excited to raise the bar once again in 2019.”

The complete top 10 sales at the Mecum Kissimmee 2018 auction include:

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari at $3,410,000 2016 Ferrari F12tdf at $1,320,000 The 1969 Camaro ZL1 Offering at $1,210,000 The Mercedes-Benz AMG Black Series Quartet at $1,001,000 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta at $726,000 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe at $583,000 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS at $495,000 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06/N03 at $456,500 2011 Porsche GT3 RS at $434,500 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 at $346,500

For access to complete auction results, sign up for the free InfoNet service offered at Mecum.com. Mecum’s next auction is the 27th annual Vintage and Antique Motorcycle Auction at South Point Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas featuring 1,750 motorcycles this Jan. 23-27. Los Angeles 2018 this Feb. 16-17 in Pomona, California, will be Mecum’s next collector-car auction with 600 vehicles slated to cross the block. For more details on upcoming auctions, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.