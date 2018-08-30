Mecum Monterey 2018 Daytime Auction garners $47million in sales

WALWORTH, Wis. – Mecum Auctions saw a 38-percent increase in total sales at its 10th annual Daytime Auction held in Monterey, California. With quality, rarity and diversity punctuating the vast Mecum lineup, the 2018 auction hurdled past last year’s totals as overall sales reached an impressive $47 million and marked the anniversary event as the highest-grossing Monterey auction in Mecum’s 10 years on the peninsula. In all, 394 autos changed hands in just three days, Aug. 23-25, and even individual sales prices reflected the strength of the auction’s stellar lineup.

Including everything from prewar luxury motorcars to racing legends and modern hypercars, top sales at the Daytime Auction fittingly represent the astonishing cross-section of multimillion-dollar investment-grade autos offered throughout the three-day event. The auction’s top seller was an absolutely stunning 1933 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe Disappearing Top Roadster that sold for $3.85 million, while the second top slot was claimed by a 307-mile 2014 hybrid-drive Ferrari LaFerrari that brought $3.19 million. The auction’s diverse lineup was further highlighted by the sales of a 2003 Ferrari Enzo that brought $2.86 million and a 1989 Porsche 962 that sold for $2.2 million. Another Duesenberg to land among top sales was the 1929 Model J Convertible Sedan of the headlining Academy of Art University Collection. The car brought a $1.155 million sale, taking the prestigious school’s entire seven-car offering to $2.82 million overall as all vehicles in the group hammered sold.

Unique sales that drew substantial attention from the public included the $1.127 million sale of the Indy 500-winning 2012 Dallara DW12 Honda Indy Car. The car was offered with an unusual engine lease agreement that will allow the new owner to take possession of the car’s race-winning powerplant—something that is virtually unheard of in the world of factory-sponsored racing. The 1987 Porsche 959 Komfort offered on Friday was another vehicle that became an attraction unto itself with its sale at $467,500. The 1985 Modena GT Spyder California featured in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” demanded serious attention as well, and heated bidding brought its final selling price to $407,000.

The complete top 10 collector-car sales at the Mecum Monterey 2018 auction include:

1933 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe Disappearing Top Roadster (Lot S93) at $3,850,000 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari at $3,190,000 2003 Ferrari Enzo at $2,860,000 1989 Porsche 962 at $2,200,000 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S at $1,155,000 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Sedan at $1,155,000 2012 Dallara DW12 Honda Indy Car at $1,127,500 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster at $1,072,500 2017 Ferrari F12tdf at $1,045,000 1936 Auburn 852 SC Boattail Speedster at $1,017,500

Mecum's next auction will be Louisville 2018 this Sept. 7-8 featuring 600 classic and collector cars followed by a 1,000-car offering at Dallas' Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center this Oct. 3-6.

