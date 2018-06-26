Mecum Portland 2018 Collector-Car Auction results

Third Annual Auction Sees 296 Vehicles Change Hands, June 22-23

WALWORTH, Wis. – Mecum Auctions returned to the Portland Expo Center this past weekend for its third annual collector-car auction in the City of Roses. Overall sales totals for the two-day auction reached $8.6 million as 296 vehicles successfully hammered sold.

Large crowds of buyers, sellers and spectators filled the Expo Center both Friday and Saturdaymaking for a high-energy event and strong individual sales. Collector-car sales in Portland were topped by a Mark IV Red 2005 Ford GT with just 2,741 miles that brought $214,500, followed by a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Pro Touring that sold for $176,000. Other top sellers included a 2013 Bentley Continental GTC that brought $159,500 and a 5-speed diesel-engine 1984 Land Rover Defender 110 that sold for $121,000.

The complete top 10 collector-car sales at the Mecum Portland 2018 auction include:

2005 Ford GT at $214,500 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Pro Touring at $176,000 2013 Bentley Continental GTC at $159,500 1984 Land Rover Defender 110 at $121,000 1950 Chevrolet COE Flatbed at $104,500 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible at $93,500 1972 DeTomaso Pantera at $88,000 1965 Cobra Replica at $83,600 1970 Plymouth Cuda at $82,500 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Resto Mod at $82,500

For access to complete auction results, sign up for the free InfoNet service offered at Mecum.com. Mecum’s next auction will be the offering of a sprawling 14-acre mountaintop estate on July 19 in Fallbrook, California. The auction house’s next collector-car offering will be held this Aug. 2-4 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and will feature a 1,000-vehicle lineup, followed by The Daytime Auction this Aug. 23-25 in Monterey, California, featuring 600 classic, collector and exotic cars. For more details on upcoming auctions, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com, or call (262) 275-5050 for more information.