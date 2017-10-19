Mecum’s 2017 Vegas Auction

Walworth, Wis. – Mecum will produce its first-ever Las Vegas collector-car auction on Nov. 16-18 at the Las Vegas Convention Center featuring an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, Hot Rods, Resto Mods and more to cross the auction block from approximately 20 surrounding states and Canada.

Among the “Main Attractions” consigned to date for Mecum Las Vegas 2017 is a well-documented 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra Roadster (Lot S105.1) that retains its original aluminum body, red seat covers, 6-inch chrome wire wheels and remains one of the most original automatic-equipped Cobras in existence. Another headliner is a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster (Lot S108) that is documented with a copy of the original build sheet confirming its matching-numbers chassis, body, engine, four-speed transmission and differential. Also included among the “Main Attractions” is a well-documented two-owner1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird (lot S115) that stands as one of the most original and highly optioned Hemi Superbirds known to exist.

Several private collections will round out the quality consignments in Vegas with collector Les Quam bringing 11 highly desirable vehicles including a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot S75.1), five Vipers and a ’68 Yenko Camaro (Lot S73). Barry Walston will also bring a selection of vehicles with six of his finest ‘30s Fords and more set to be offered at no reserve.

“The quality of cars that our consignment team has assembled for our first collector-car event in Las Vegas is extremely impressive, and I highly encourage everyone to go to Mecum.com to preview the incredible lineup for themselves,” noted Sam Murtaugh, Mecum’s vice president of marketing and presentation. “While we are certainly no strangers to the city of Las Vegas, we are thrilled to be bringing a regularly scheduled Mecum collector-car experience to town this November.”

Mecum Las Vegas 2017 is open to buyers, sellers and spectators. Bidder registration is available online in advance for $100, $200 after auction start, and includes admission for two to the three auction days. General admission tickets are available in advance online for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online once the auction begins; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission.

Doors open daily at 8 a.m., with the vehicle auction beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 and at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18. Mecum Las Vegas 2017 will be broadcast on Facebook Live a total of 12 hours. A live stream of the entire auction will be presented at Mecum.com.

Persons interested in consigning a vehicle to be auctioned at Mecum Las Vegas 2017 should visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050 for complete details about the consignment process and pricing. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments including detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles. To view the list, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder for this and all Mecum auctions, visit Mecum.com or call(262) 275-5050.

Schedule

Mecum Las Vegas 2017

Las Vegas Convention Center

3150 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Nov. 16-18, 2017

Admission: $20 in advance online, and $30 at the door and online once auction starts—per person, per day; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission

Preview: Gates open daily at 8 a.m.

Auction: Vehicles start at 1 p.m. on Thursday and at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday

Facebook Live: From 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18

(All Times Pacific)

