Mecum’s 30th Annual Auction at Indiana State Fairgrounds

Walworth, Wis. – More than 275 offerings at no reserve both individually and from several collections headlining Dana Mecum’s 30th Original Spring Classic Auction will return to the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis May 16-20.





Kicking off no-reserve offerings will be the 2010 Spring Classic Collection, offering 50 vehicles at no reserve over the course of the auction, the first round of which will hit the auction block on Tuesday. Originally purchased at the Spring Classic seven years ago, offerings from this collection include a 1964 Mercury Super Maurader (S98.1), one of three two-door fastbacks known to exist today, and a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S99), one of 199 convertibles produced with air conditioning that year.

Featuring a selection of vehicles from trucks to classics, 18 vehicles from the Uncle TJ’s Collection At No Reserve will cross the auction block on Wednesday, followed by a Chevy-heavy no-reserve lineup on Thursday. Featuring both the Bowtie Collection and the Bob McDorman Collection, Thursday will be filled with non-stop, no-reserve Chevrolet action on the auction block. From Tri-Five-era Bel Airs and Nomads to a slew of the iconic Impala, the Bowtie Collection features numerous models from the Bowtie brand’s golden years, including a 1958 Chevrolet Impala Convertible (Lot T178) and an AACA award-winning 1957 Chevrolet Nomad (Lot T190). Continuing the no-reserve Chevrolet theme for Thursday, a number of rarities from Bob McDorman’s 50-plus years as a Chevrolet dealer will be offered including a 1953 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster bearing Serial No. 64 (Lot T123), both the first publicly available and last-built 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Editions (Lots T126 and T127, respectively) and a 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Edition bearing Serial No. 1 (Lot T131).

On Friday, the Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection will highlight the no-reserve vehicles with a selection that spans from American muscle to Volkswagens and trucks highlighted by a 1970 Plymouth AAR Cuda (Lot F55), one of only 1,120 4-speed AAR Cudas produced, and a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T (Lot F78) with a 440 Magnum V-8 engine. Rolling into Saturday, several other top-quality, no-reserve vehicles will cross the auction block. Among them are a one-of-80 1968 Dodge Hemi Dart LO83 Super Stock (Lot S211) driven by Terry Pringle and a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot S177) bearing Kar Kraft No. 1746.

The Indianapolis auction runs from May 16-20 and is open to buyers, sellers and spectators. Bidder registration is available online in advance for $100, $200 after auction start, and includes admission for two to each auction day. General admission tickets are available in advance online for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online once the auction begins. Children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission.

Doors open each day at 8 a.m., with the vehicle auction beginning daily at 10 a.m.; Road Art® begins at 9 a.m.Tuesday through Saturday. NBC Sports Network will broadcast the auction for a total of 21 hours, including eight-and-a-half hours of live auction coverage of the event; a live stream of the entire auction will be presented at Mecum.com.

Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments and includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles. To view the list, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder for this and all Mecum auctions, visit www.mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.

About Mecum Auctions



The Mecum Auction Company is a world leader of collector car, vintage and antique motorcycle, and Road Art sales, hosting auctions throughout the United States. The company has been specializing in the sale of collector cars for 30 years, now offering more than 20,000 lots per year and averaging more than one auction each month. Established by President Dana Mecum in 1988, Mecum Auctions remains a family-run company headquartered in Walworth, Wis. For further information, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.



Auction Schedule

Dana Mecum’s 30th Original Spring Classic

May 16-20, 2017

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 E 38th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46205

Admission: $20 in advance online, and $30 at the door and online once auction starts—per person, per day; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission

Preview: Gates open daily at 8 a.m.

Auction: Vehicles begin at 10 a.m. daily; Road Art begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

TV Schedule: (NBC Sports Network) Thursday, May 18 from 12:30-4 p.m. (live) and 4:30-6 p.m. (live);Friday, May 19 from noon-3 p.m. (live); Saturday, May 20 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. (live) and 8 p.m.-midnight;Sunday, May 21 from 6:30 p.m.-midnight; Wednesday, May 24 from midnight-3 a.m.

(All times Eastern)