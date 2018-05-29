Mike Tillson: Driving the 2018 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance

PHILADELPHIA – If the name Mike Tillson sounds familiar, you probably love classic and exotic automobiles and might even own one. Or maybe you have attended the Radnor Hunt Concours d’Elegance, or the premier Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance presented last year by Cool Cars for Kids.

Tillson founded Tillson Motorcars in Overbrook, Pa., more than 35 years ago and has a long and storied history in the car collector world. He has merged his classic car passion with the mission of Cool Cars for Kids to increase awareness of the issues faced by children with developmental disorders and birth defects. He is responsible for bringing the Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance into existence to benefit The Children’s Hospital and is preparing to welcome guests to the second annual event on Father’s Day weekend, June 16. The event will be held at the world-class Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in Philadelphia with a Preview Gala the evening before.

A one-time international racer and car builder, Tillson began his career crafting custom bodies with the Derman Body Co. in Rosemont, Pa., and later with Algar Ferrari. Currently, Tillson and his team compete in major exhibition and motor racing events both here and abroad, including the Mille Miglia in Rome. He is also the founder and chairman of the very successful Radnor Hunt Concours d’Elegance.

Tillson’s company has restored and shown cars at every major Concours d’Elegance in the U.S., where he often serves as a judge. His personal car collection includes an eclectic assortment of sports, racing, European and American Classic automobiles, making him eminently qualified to seek out the rarest and most sought-after American and European classic and historic automobiles for the upcoming June 16 Philadelphia Concours.

“We are literally adding cars to the exhibition right up to the 11th hour,” said Tillson. “Getting just the right mix of historic, classic, sports and performance racing cars is extremely challenging. And many of these rare collections are committed years in advance for other invitational events around the country so logistically it can sometimes be more stressful than driving a race car!”

As always though, Tillson has made it across the finish line, putting together a rare assembly of 35 American and European classic and historic automobiles for the 2018 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance, including a 1910 Pierce-Arrow, a 1967 Bizzarrini V-12 P538, and a 1958 Studebaker Golden Hawk Hardtop Coupe.

About the 2018 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance

WHAT: 2018 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance

WHEN: Saturday, June 16, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, 6825 Norwitch Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19153.

ADMISSION: Public admission, $25; FREE for students and children under 18

Presented by the nonprofit Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. (CCfK), the Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance benefits the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in providing help and hope to children with rare birth disorders and their families, and to support research that will identify the best possible treatments.

The second annual Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance will showcase an invitation-only assembly of 35 American and European classic and historic automobiles and race cars. This year’s classes are: Open Cars, Closed Cars, Prewar Cars, Postwar Cars, Sports Cars, and Muscle Cars.

The day-long, fundraising event includes professional judging and awards presented for historical accuracy, technical merit, and style; family-friendly activities; celebrity guests, among whom will be Super Bowl-winning Coach Dick Vermeil; a Car Corral for local car enthusiasts; food and specialty vendors; and access to the Simeone Museum – one of the world’s greatest collections of racing sports cars.

For more information, visit www.coolcarsforkids.org, or call 267-982-CCfK (2235)

Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Philadelphia, Pa. that brings together families of children with birth defects and classic car enthusiasts who share a common passion and appreciation for the one-of-a-kind. Funds raised from this unique partnership will directly forward its mission by supporting local and national charities – including The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia – to deliver care and support to children and families who struggle with the medical complexities associated with rare diagnoses. www.coolcarsforkids.org