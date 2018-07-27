Mike Yager Corvette Hall of Fame Induction After Party

Corvette Enthusiasts invited to celebrate Mike Yager’s 2018 Induction

Effingham, Ill. – On August 31, 2018 Mid America Motorworks’ Chief Cheerleader Mike Yager will be inducted into the National Corvette Museum’s Corvette Hall of Fame. Following the Induction Ceremony, the celebrations will continue with an after party at Sloan Convention Center, open to all Corvette Enthusiasts.

Induction into the Corvette Hall of Fame is the highest honor awarded by the museum; recipients are recognized for their contributions to the past, present and future of Corvette. “Being inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame is not something I take lightly; this is the greatest achievement of my professional life,” said Mike Yager. “The Induction is only possible because of the support I have received from the Corvette community since the beginning of Mid America Motorworks, 45 years ago. This After Party is my way of saying Thank You for your support and for making this Induction a dream come true. The After Party will be open and free for all Corvette Enthusiasts to attend.”

The evening will kick off with the Induction Ceremony at Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green, KY on Friday, August 31, 2018. Following the Induction Ceremony, at 9:00pm the After Party will commence in a separate banquet room at the Sloan Convention Center. Live music, food and a host bar of beer and wine will be available during the After Party, as well as a premium cash bar. The After Party will be free and open to all guests; guests are not required to attend the Induction Ceremony.

To RSVP to the Mike Yager Hall of Fame After Party, please visit the Mid America Motorworks Corvette Facebook page and mark yourself as “Going” on the event’s page. https://business.facebook.com/events/268396217226006/