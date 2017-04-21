‘Million Dollar Car Hunters’ starring RM Sotheby’s

LONDON – RM Sotheby’s announced its starring role in an all-new television documentary series that provides a glimpse into the thrilling world of collector car auctions. Titled Million Dollar Car Hunters, the series charts a full year in the life of RM’s expert car specialists as they traverse the globe on a mission to bring the world’s finest and most desirable collector cars to auction. The program provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the RM team identifies potential auction vehicles, researches their histories, and ultimately offers them for sale in some of the world’s most glamorous auction locations.

Produced by Waddell Media, Ireland’s leading independent television production company, and co-commissioned by BBC Worldwide and Channel 4, each episode follows three separate story lines featuring car specialists—or ‘hunters’—on their detective trails to find some of the most coveted collector vehicles on the planet. Narrated by Arabella Weir, the show focuses on the ‘thrill of the hunt’ for RM specialists based out of London, Los Angeles and Chatham, Ontario, before climaxing with the real-life jeopardy of each auction. There are trials, tribulations, successes, surprises, disappointments, and more than a few laughs along the way. And then of course, there are the cars, with the show shining a spotlight on and sharing the fascinating histories of a truly diverse group of automobiles, from the multi-million-dollar Ferrari 290MM once driven by Fangio, to a Le Mans-winning Jaguar D-Type, the world’s first Shelby Cobra, and even a hearse once owned by John Lennon and a rusting Iso Grifo ‘barn find’. Million Dollar Car Hunters will air its first episode in the UK (Channel 4) on April 30th.

“We’re delighted to have cooperated in the making of this series. All of us at RM believe we have the best jobs in the world, and it is such a privilege to be able to share the excitement and challenges of our work with a global audience,” says Ian Kelleher, Chief Marketing Officer, RM Sotheby’s. “We’re enthusiasts to the core and hope the series not only conveys our incredible passion for the collector car hobby, but inspires others to join the fun. Whether you are a car-lover or not, I think you’ll find the ten episodes highly compelling viewing. Our thanks go to Waddell Media, BBC Worldwide and Channel 4 for the opportunity to share a small piece of our world, and of course all of our valued clients who participated in the series.”

RM Sotheby’s (formerly RM Auctions) is the world’s largest auction house for investment-quality automobiles. With more than 35 years’ experience in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from private treaty sales and auctions to estate planning, and financial services, coupled with an expert team of car specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. In February 2015, RM formed a strategic partnership with Sotheby’s, uniting the two companies for the full calendar of future automobile auctions. For further information, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

Waddell Media is a leading producer of factual, lifestyle and entertainment programming for the UK, Irish and international markets. Founded in 1988 by Brian Waddell, former director of programs at Ulster Television, the company produces around 50 hours of television each year for most of the leading UK broadcasters. The company is also well-established in the international market with programming currently seen in over 100 territories, and major commissions in the US for Discovery, National Geographic and A&E. Further information is available at www.waddellmedia.com,