Milwaukee’s 2017 Show & Glow by the Lake shined bright

Sunny skies and perfect Wisconsin early August weather brought out nearly 400 vehicles for the 2017 Show & Glow by the Lake event on August 5th in Veterans Park, Milwaukee. While many had registered in advance, more than 150 people showed up on the day of the event to register. “We were delighted to see so many great cars this year and happy to accommodate those who registered on site,” said Mike O’Krongly, chair of Show & Glow and a board member of The Masterpiece Ltd. Saturday’s Show & Glow by the Lake is the kick-off for the weekend of events that comprise the Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance weekend.

The Show & Glow committee judged the cars based on classes. The classes included vehicle marques, country of origin, or venue where the car was seen previously and invited to participate. A special group of young judges representing the Autism Society of SE Wisconsin also selected their favorite vehicle and all attendees were invited to submit a People’s Choice ballot. In addition to the Autism Society, the charitable beneficiaries of the event include Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and Meta House.

The Best in Class and special award winners for 2017 were:

Wisconsin Region Antique Auto Club of America

Jim Hernke, 1937 Buick Roadmaster Model 80

Porsche

John Grant, 1956 Porsche Speedster

Euro II

Dmitri Mayer, 1963 Volkswagen Beetle

MG

Chris Conrad, 1971 MG Midget Bonneville

Ford

Gerald Barnes, 1959 Ford Thunderbird

Brew City Cruise Night

Steve and Mary Haigler, 1963 Buick Riviera

Ferrari

Dan Plautz, 1985 Ferarri 308 Quattrovalvole Euro

Mercedes Benz

Jim Rhora, 1954 Mercedes Benz 300B

Asian

John and Chris Kosma, 1973 Datsun 240Z

American II

Scott Spirakos, 1970 Dodge Daytona

Jaguar

Bill Body, 1956 Jaguar XK 140

American I/WIR-CCCA

Paul and Jan Grant, 1932 Packard 902 Coupe Roadster

Euro I

Peter Conover and Kristi Sloniger, 1967 Aston Martin DB Mk III

Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin Enthusiast Award

Jeff Cowie 1978 Porsche 911 SC

People’s Choice

Chris Conrad 1971 MG Midget Bonneville

Show & Glow by the Lake and the Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance are hosted by The Masterpiece Ltd. The Masterpiece Ltd. is organized and operated exclusively to support other public charities including, but not limited to, those operating in southeastern Wisconsin which provide medical and social service care and relief to underprivileged children and families through various motor vehicle-related fundraising events. Learn more at milwaukeeconcours.com.