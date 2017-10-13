Model T Ford Club of America to dedicate new library and research center

In the fall of 2016 the Museum was given the opportunity to instantly quadruple the number of volumes in its library and to add some very rare publications and one-of-a-kind documents. Ron Patterson, a longtime member and supporter of the MTFCA, was seeking a permanent home for his personal collection of over 600 books, pamphlets, catalogs, and ephemera. “I was speechless when Mr. Patterson informed the MTFCA Board that he had selected the Model T Museum to receive this gift,” said Susan Yaeger, Executive Director for the MTFCA. “It is an incredible honor for us,” she added. The Museum’s central U.S. location, ample visiting hours six days a week, and a regular stream of visiting Model T and Ford enthusiasts meant the donated material would be readily accessible.