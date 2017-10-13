Model T Ford Club of America to dedicate new library and research center

Richmond, IN — On Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 4:30 p.m., the Model T Ford Club of America (MTFCA) will hold a special dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting to open the new Bruce McCalley Memorial Library and Research Center at the Model T Museum, 309 North 8th Street, Richmond, Indiana.
Since 2007, when the MTFCA established the Model T Museum, the Club has assembled an impressive library of Model T related books and literature. The collection has grown to around 200 volumes donated by Club members and museum visitors.
In the fall of 2016 the Museum was given the opportunity to instantly quadruple the number of volumes in its library and to add some very rare publications and one-of-a-kind documents. Ron Patterson, a longtime member and supporter of the MTFCA, was seeking a permanent home for his personal collection of over 600 books, pamphlets, catalogs, and ephemera. “I was speechless when Mr. Patterson informed the MTFCA Board that he had selected the Model T Museum to receive this gift,” said Susan Yaeger, Executive Director for the MTFCA. “It is an incredible honor for us,” she added. The Museum’s central U.S. location, ample visiting hours six days a week, and a regular stream of visiting Model T and Ford enthusiasts meant the donated material would be readily accessible.
Patterson had one special request; he asked that the facility and collection be named in honor of one of the original founders of the MTFCA, Bruce McCalley. Known worldwide as the “preeminent historian of the Model T,” McCalley had a true passion for discovering and preserving knowledge about the automobile. He constantly visited bookstores and combed swap meets in hopes of locating a new book or resource to add to his collection.
McCalley was editor of the MTFCA’s Vintage Ford magazine from 1966 to 1991 and was a tireless researcher. He spent countless hours gathering information at the Benson Ford Research Center in Dearborn, Michigan. In addition to publishing his research in the club magazine, he made it his lifelong mission to share as much information as he could with others. He authored the Model T Ford Encyclopedia; Model T Ford: The Car that Changed the World; and an extensive series of technical manuals. He also co-authored From Here to Obscurity with Ray Miller. McCalley continued researching and writing through retirement and until shortly before his death in 2012.
The opening of this significant collection of Model T and Henry Ford related information offers scholars, researchers, and Model T enthusiasts access to some extremely unusual and unique items. Ford became a legend in his own time. In 1924 his supporters launched a “Ford for President” campaign. His candidacy never happened, but a piece of surviving memorabilia from the grassroots campaign is now among the Library’s collection.
A tremendous number of books were written about Ford – including some that were rather uncomplimentary. It was rumored that Ford took action to reduce the availability of such titles. It has never been proven, but among the new donations are two books so rare that only a few actual copies have ever been seen: J8 – a chronicle of the neglected truth about Henry Ford and the Ford Motor Company published in 1931 by Walter M. Cunningham and A Ford Dealer’s 20 Year Ride – the story of a Ford dealer’s joy ride, sleigh ride and rough ride by William P. Young published in 1932.
According to Susan Yaeger, “The addition of this outstanding donation of books and documents, may well place the Bruce McCalley Memorial Library and Research Center among the top five publicly accessible collections of Model T and Ford related documents in the world.” Lee and Bill Baker also contributed several pieces of unique furniture to the library; the pieces had been in Lee Baker’s family for many years.
David McCalley from Pasadena, California, Bruce McCalley’s son, will be among the honored guests at the dedication. The public is invited to an Open House from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with an opportunity to tour both Museum buildings as well as the new Library.
The Model T Ford Club of America is the largest Model T Club in the world with over 160 local chapters and members from every state in the U.S., Canada, and 20 other countries in Europe, Asia, and South America. The Model T Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 309 N. 8th Street, Richmond, Indiana in the Historic Depot District. The Museum features an impressive collection of vehicles including one of the first Ts and one of the last, a Pietenpol airplane, a Vintage Garage, T-related memorabilia, an extensive gift shop, and the Bruce McCalley Memorial Library and Research Center. For more information call the Model T Museum at 765-488-0026
P.O. Box 996
Richmond, Indiana 47375-0096
(765) 488-0026
www.mtfca.com