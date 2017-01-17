Montana single license plate bill considered on January 23rd

Montana Bill to Provide Single License Plate for Certain Motor Vehicles to be Considered on Monday, January 23, 2017

Montana legislation (H.B. 213) to provide for the issuance of a single rear mounted license plate for motor vehicles that were originally equipped without a bracket, device or other means to display and secure a front license plate will be considered by the House Transportation Committee on Monday, January 23, 2017.

You Can Shape the Course of This Proposal!

