Motostalgia to offer up 1950 Cisitalia-Abarth 204A at Amelia Island

Austin, Texas – Motostalgia Auctions announced its star entry for its March 11th annual Amelia Island auction: the 1950 Cisitalia-Abarth 204A raced by Tazio Nuvolari. Classiche certified with the highest grade of originality by Abarth Co. as the FIRST car registered by Carlo Abarth under Abarth Co. One of the LAST cars that Ferdinand Porsche was involved in before establishing his own Porsche Co. One of the last 3 cars Cisitalia produced before Piero Dusio closed the legendary Cisitalia factory. This magnificent Cisitalia Abarth 204 A Spyder Corsa Chassis 04/08 was driven in competition by the racing legend Tazio Nuvolari.

“At the first bend, I had the clear sensation that we would end up in a ditch; I felt myself stiffen as I waited for the crunch. Instead, we found ourselves on the next straight with the car in a perfect position. I looked at Nuvolari. His rugged face was calm, just as it always was, and certainly not the face of someone who had just escaped a hair-raising spin.” – Enzo Ferrari [On being a passenger with Tazio Nuvolari during pre-race practice] “The greatest driver of the past, present or future” – Ferdinand Porsche

The marque Cisitalia was founded by Piero Dusio whom paid to release Ferdinand Porsche from French Nazi prison to work under Cisitalia to created some of the most iconic and historically important post war European sport cars. With models like the 202 honored in the New York Museum of Modern Art as one of the most beautifully designed automobiles, this 204A last raced by Tazio’s Nuvolari and the 360 Grand Prix project that ultimately bankrupt his company, “Compagnia Industriale Sportiva Italia” Cisitalia made a mark in history as one of the most impressive and historically important Italian automaker that only had a very short production life.

Ferdinand Porsche and Carlo Abarth work under Piero Dusio’s direction until Cisitalia the brand bit too big of a financial apple with the grand 360 Grand Prix project, taking Cisitalia to bankruptcy. Porsche went on to develop one of the most iconic automobile brands on his own and Carlo Abarth received in severance Cisitalia’s production equipment and 3 historic 204A cars. Chassis 04/08 will be the 204A Spyder Corsa that Carlo Abarth bespoke remanufacture to Tazio’s Nuvolari specific competition requirements.

Fully documented with Abarth Classiche, FIA Passport, FIVA Card, original documents, extensive period photography and the 1950 Nuvolari video below.

With verified certificates of origin chassis 04/08 has documented racing pedigree of legendary magnitude. First raced at the 1950 Targa Florio by Tazio Nuvolari it was the 1950 Palermo Monte Pellegrino race that will go down in history as the last race Nuvolari participated in and won. Nuvolari’s racing career started in 1927 and accomplished more than 72 major victories, 150 in record, but it was this 204A Cisitalia-Abarth that successfully took him to his last winning podium in 1950 before “The Flying Mantuan” died in 1953 of natural causes. Subsequently, this Cisitalia-Abarth continue its impressive racing carrier with the 1950 Mille Miglia, Gran Premio di Napoli, winning Grand Premio di Pergusa and Buenos Aires 1000km among the 18 Grand Prix races between 1950 and 1958. Awarded the Premio Speciale at the 2012 Mille Miglia as the most historically relevant automobile entry, this 1950 Cisitalia-Abarth 204A Spyder Corsa is a secure passport to participate in the most prestigious racing and concours events around the globe.

