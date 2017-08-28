Movie star & sleeper cars at McCormicks’s Palm Springs Auction

Stunning cars ranging from Hollywood’s silent movie era to the Rat Pack will be featured at McCormick’s Palm Springs Collector Car Auction on Nov. 17 -19.

Nearly 600 vehicles, including classics and antiques, muscle cars and sport cars, trucks and motorcycles, will draw thousands of lookers and buyers to the weekend show on wheels.

The location is a six-acre site beside the Palm Springs Convention Center near downtown, about four blocks from McCormick’s showroom located on Indian Canyon and Amado Road.

After more than 30 years in the collectable car auction business, Keith McCormick noted a “resurgence in sleeper cars, including the 1953-55 Corvettes, which have doubled in price in the past two years. They are now highly desirable, collectible cars.”

Here is a preview of a few collectable cars in the upcoming auction. For more details and photos, go to www.classic-carauction.com and click on “featured cars.”

Charlie Chaplin’s Packard

A 1936 Packard LaBaron All Weather Cabriolet, one of 622 produced, was purchased from the estate of silent film star Charlie Chaplin, according to records still being researched and verified, McCormick said. It has 11,057 original miles, a strong V-12 engine, a three-speed transmission and vacuum power assisted manual brakes and clutch. Painted in Hunter green, the restored car had a part in the movie, “Betsy,” and has appeared in a Remington Steel TV show.

Dean Martin’s Cadillac

The late Dean Martin’s 1976 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham custom station wagon was one of only 11 built by Traditional Coachworks for the actor/singer and member of the famous Frank Sinatra “rat pack.” The car comes with all notarized and documented paper work on the previous owners, including Martin. It has had the same owner for the past 30 years.

1956 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster

With a stunning Black Onyx exterior, Venetian Red interior and black soft-top, this frame-off fully restored California car has the 225hp dual-quad engine, Powerglide automatic transmission, power windows, Wonder Bar radio, windshield washer system, heater and amp as well as defroster.

It is rare to see a ’56 Corvette with the correct early engine components, including the dual-quad carburetors, the rare oil pan with passenger side dipstick, correct ignition shielding, generator mounting bracket and super-rare 2-bolt exhaust manifolds.

1957 Chevrolet Nomad

“It runs and drives beautifully,” says the owner of this gorgeous show-condition car after he completed a full nut-and-bolt restoration. It has a 283 cubic inch V8 engine, 4-barrel carburetor, Hydromatic transmission, power steering, original Canyon Coral paint color, original color interior, all powder coated undercarriage, all original sheet metal, Coker radial tires and much more.

1954 Mercury Monterey Sun Valley

This car has been driven only 2,500 miles since a total body-off complete restoration costing more than $100,000 (all receipts available). The restoration started in 2010 and ended in 2014. Awards include “Best of Show” in classic cars under the Stars and “Best in Class” in the LaQuinta, CA Custom Car show.

The auction is free and open to the public on Friday, Nov. 17. On Saturday and Sunday, a one-day pass is $15 per day or $25 for both days.

