Murray Pfaff named Guest of Honor at 2018 St. Ignace Car Show Weekend

The St. Ignace Car Show Weekend has been a must attend for car lovers for 43 years and is still going strong! Over the weekend of June 28th – June 30th 2018, more than 1,000 classics, customs, hot rods, and late-models converge on the picturesque “up-north” setting along with over 30,000 spectators for a fun-filled weekend. It all kicks-off with the Cruise Night on Thursday and then continues with the Down Memory Lane Parade Friday night. On Saturday the event culminates with autos on display throughout the historic downtown St. Ignace.

“We are excited to announce this year’s guest of honor hot rod designer Murray Pfaff of Pfaff Designs”, reports Executive Director Quincy Ranville. She continues “Murray has designed over 400 cars for top builders coast to coast and is well known for his own builds as well.” Pfaff’s cars can be found in the pages of HOT ROD and on display at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Each year he organizes a fundraiser at the Detroit Autorama known as “The D Lot” that has generated over 100,000 meals for the hungry in Michigan. Pfaff says “I am flattered and honored to be invited back to gorgeous St. Ignace. This car show is one of Michigan’s crown jewels for car enthusiasts”.

Pfaff is probably best known for a two-seat runabout called “The Imperial Speedster” that he designed, built, and owns. Starting with a 19 foot 1959 Imperial, Murray and his friends shortened it 4’3”, narrowed it 8”, and sectioned it 3” creating the hot rod concept car that Chrysler never built. It won hot roddings top cash prize, Darryl Starbird’s “Go for the Gold” award and has been featured in numerous magazines and at the Playboy Mansion. It most recently appeared on the Caffeine and Octane TV show.

In his spare time, Murray can be found in the garage behind his studio building his own hot rods, including a 1956 Cadillac Custom Lead Sled known as “FireMaker”, a 2002 MINI “Alter-Ego” that he races, a supercharged Dodge Ram “Draggin’ Wagon”, the “Super Yeti” Jeep and custom built pitbike “SqueezeBox”. Several of his designs will be on display at St.Ignace courtesy of auto hauling specialists, Pilot Transport.

Murray lives in Royal Oak Michigan with his wife Monique and son Griffin. He is originally from Northern New York and studied at Syracuse University where he received his Bachelors degree in Industrial Design. To follow Pfaff Designs go to www.facebook.com/pfaffdesigns

Murray Pfaff’s Personal Designs & Builds

For more information on the St.Ignace Car Show Weekend contact:

Quincy Ranville – Executive Director St. Ignace Visitors Bureau

6 Spring Street Suite 100

St. Ignace, MI 49781

906-643-6950 work

906-298-1902

quincy@stignace.com

www.stignace.com