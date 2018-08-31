Muscle cars to star at Barrett-Jackson 2018 Las Vegas auction

LAS VEGAS – Muscle cars will take the stage when Barrett-Jackson rolls into the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino for its 11th Annual Las Vegas Auction, Sept. 27-29, 2018. The event will auction a wide range of classic and late-model muscle, including a ’68 rotisserie-restored Shelby GT350 custom fastback and the world’s fastest quarter-mile production car, a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which is one of 17 built with its specific options.

“American muscle cars are woven into the fabric of our country and create a special allure with their combination of physical beauty and power,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “From achieving pop culture fame in movies and TV shows to serving as the perfect canvas for weekend projects, vehicles like the Camaro, Challenger and Mustang are among the most coveted cars today. We’re excited that some of the best examples, both classic and new, will star – all at No Reserve – at our 11th Annual Las Vegas Auction.”

One of the anticipated MoPars crossing the block in Las Vegas is a ’68 Dodge Charger R/T that’s powered by a massive 426ci HEMI engine. Reminiscent of the villain car in the movie “Bullitt,” the ominous black big block has a 4-speed manual transmission and only 500 miles since its meticulous restoration. It will battle for attention with a heroic ’68 Ford Mustang Bullitt re-creation that comes with Steve McQueen’s signature and a certificate of authenticity.

Also up for sale is a ’66 Dodge HEMI Charger from the John Staluppi Jr. Collection, an incredible survivor vehicle that’s been meticulously maintained and kept mostly original for nearly 50 years. Also from the John Staluppi Jr. Collection is a ’70 Chevrolet Chevelle LS5 that features matching numbers and is date-code-correct. It is one of two Mint Green SS 454 cars, and only one of 2,763 with the LS5 engine, M22 Rock Crusher 4-speed manual transmission and standard SS hood.

“The quality of the muscle cars consigned for our Las Vegas Auction is truly remarkable,” said Steve Davis, Barrett-Jackson president. “From exceptionally well-preserved survivors to professionally restored models from high-profile collections, the breadth of our docket is unmatched. I have no doubt these muscle cars will be among the biggest stars on the Strip this September.”

For Ford performance enthusiasts, Barrett-Jackson will be a Candyland that includes a ’70 Torino Cobra 429 J-Code. One of 1,357, this Calypso Vermillion J-Code had a highly detailed build, down to every bracket, nut and bolt, which is either reconditioned or new. Late-model Mustangs include a ’08 Roush Trak Pak Coupe that is #40 of 100 built and has only 15,000 actual miles. With only 2,825 original miles, a ’07 Shelby GT500 Super Snake is powered by 725hp engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission with short-throw shifter. It was built at the Shelby American factory in Las Vegas and was documented in the official Shelby Registry as CSM #07SS0066.

The Barrett-Jackson Auction will also feature these collectible American muscle cars:

The 2018 Las Vegas Auction Docket is now live. Advance tickets and All-Week ticket packages are also available at Barrett-Jackson.com. Consignments are being accepted for the 2018 Las Vegas Auction; to submit an application, click here. For information on becoming a bidder, visit www.Barrett-Jackson.com/bid. Also, follow Barrett-Jackson on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest news and information heading into the 2018 Las Vegas Auction.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson is the leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of high-profile estates and private collections. The company produces auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; and Las Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners Velocity and Discovery Channel, Barrett-Jackson features extensive live television coverage, including broadcasts in over 150 countries internationally. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit Barrett-Jackson.com or call 480-421-6694.

How much is it worth?

Find out in the 2019 Collector Car Price Guide.

Get your copy today!