Museum announces loan of a 1948 Tucker

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum announced the loan of a 1948 Tucker. Dreamed by Preston Tucker and designed by former Auburn Automobile Company stylist Alex Tremulis, the technologically advanced Tucker is on loan to the museum until April 15, 2017.

While only 51 Tuckers were built, this one is number 52. This fully restored Tucker was one of several left behind partially built after Tucker went out of business in 1950.

The 1948 Tucker is on loan from John W. Schuler of Aurora, Indiana. It is located in the Gallery of Excellence and Innovation atop the Grand Staircase.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9am – 5pm daily. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! automobilemuseum.org