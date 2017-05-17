Hershey, PA – Join the fleet at the Museum of Bus Transportation (MBT) Spring Fling! See the Museum bus collection, the Parade of Buses, and have the chance to win awards. Celebrate all modes of bus transportation from intercity and transit to school buses and motorcoach conversions at this can’t miss bus event.

All are welcome at the AACA Museum in Hershey, PA on Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. A shuttle bus will run every hour between the AACA Museum and MBT storage annex for an exclusive look at the rest of the MBT fleet not able to fit in the Museum. Donations will be accepted for the shuttle bus. Shuttle bus services provided by Wolf’s Bus Lines, York Springs, PA. Food and beverages will be available for purchase in a special food court.

The Parade of Buses will begin at 2 p.m. and feature vintage and restored buses. Be sure to visit bus memorabilia vendors in the flea market to purchase bus and transportation artifacts. New for 2017, you can win the People’s Choice award or the Long Distance award for the bus who traveled the farthest to attend.

Special admission is $7 for all and free to MBT members. For any questions, email events@busmuseum.org. For information on MBT, visit https://busmuseum.org/.

During your visit, also view the AACA Museum’s summer exhibits: Garage Finds: Unrestored Treasurers that Survived Time showcases cars, trucks and motorcycles that have been preserved through time – it’s only original once! Detroit Underdogs is a collaboration with Hemmings Classic Car columnist Milton Stern shining a spotlight on cars that are under-appreciated and a great entry into the automobile collector hobby as we bring this column to life. The third summer exhibit is a tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Camaros and Firebirds.

About AACA Museum

The AACA Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s in a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. This Museum, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is known to be one of the largest automotive museums. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles. The AACA Museum is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12, seniors age 61 and older $11, juniors age 4-12 $9, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum Members and AACA Members are FREE. Blue Star Museum families are FREE from Memorial Day – Labor Day. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.