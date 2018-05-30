The Museum of Bus Transportation Spring Fling 2018

Hershey, PA – Join the fleet at the Museum of Bus Transportation (MBT) Spring Fling! See the MBT bus collection, located in the lower level of the AACA Museum, Inc. and the Parade of Buses on Saturday, June 2, 2018, from 8 AM to 4 PM.

Guests of all ages are welcome at the AACA Museum, Inc. to celebrate the MBT Spring Fling. There will be a shuttle bus running every hour between the AACA Museum and MBT storage annex for an exclusive look at what doesn’t fit in the Museum. You will have your chance to see the MBT’s entire fleet along with dozens of visiting buses from all across the United States!

Starting at 3:30 PM will be the Parade of Buses and will feature both vintage and restored buses. Awards will be given out for Longest Distance, People’s Choice, Best School Bus, and Best Conversion Bus.

Don’t forget to check inside the Museum! There will be tables of bus and transportation memorabilia for purchase by the public. If you are looking to sell your bus memorabilia, this is a great opportunity to do so! Contact Events@BusMuseum.org. A Special Food Truck will be open on the Museum Grounds for food purchases.

There is a special admission price of $7 per person, regardless of age, and free to MBT Members, AACA Museum Members, and AACA Members by showing your current membership card upon arrival. As always children age 3 and younger are free.

During your visit also view the AACA Museum’s new exhibits: Mustangs: Six Generations of America’s Favorite Pony Car, featuring Mustangs such as the 1963 Mustang III Concept Show Car, a T-5 European Export Fastback, a Saleen prototype, Boss Mustangs, Shelby’s, and many more! The International Thunderbird Club has a trio of fabulous vehicles on display including a 1957 Battlebird Thunderbird, a 1960 Thunderbird and a 1963 Principality of Monaco Thunderbird.

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored and original automobiles, buses, and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. This Museum, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is known to be one of the largest automotive museums, and is celebrating its 15th Anniversary in 2018. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles. The AACA Museum, Inc. is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; along with being the home of the Tucker Automobile Club of America. The Museum holds the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12, seniors age 61 and older $11, juniors age 4-12 $9, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visitwww.AACAMuseum.org.