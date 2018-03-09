(AUBURN) – There will be a FREE presentation at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Sunday, March 11 at 2:00 pm for the 3rd installment of the Dynamic Designer series titled “Coachbuilders.” Coachbuilding, as the manufacturing of bodies for passenger vehicles, was at its peak in the Classic Era of the 1930s. Most ultra-luxury...
Join the Automobile Driving Museum for the last installment of their “Shop Talk” series. The final conversation will be led by Phil Skinner. The Current Status of the Collector Car Market March 10, 2018 11:30am-1:00pm The final talk in our SHOP TALK SERIES. Automobile Driving Museum 610 Airport Street El Segundo, CA...
Boyertown, PA – The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles announced the return of Hoods Up Weekend in 2018. Typically, the hoods on the cars and trucks on display in the Boyertown Museum gallery are left closed and the engines hidden. For Saturday and Sunday, March 10 & 11, during regular operating hours...
National Packard Museum Presents “Coffee & Donut” Educational Seminar on Saturday, March 10, 2018 The National Packard Museum will present “The Packard Women” on Saturday, March 10, 2018. This lecture is part of the museum’s popular “Coffee & Donut” Educational Seminar Series and will be presented by Cindee Mines of Champion, Ohio. Ms. Mines is...
The Northeast Classic Car Museum recentlyreceived the AACA Plaque award for outstanding achievement in preserving the history of the automobile. Phil Giltner and Joe Angelino, both active members of the NECCM Board of Trustees, accepted the award on Saturday, February 10. The Northeast Classic Car Museum is the largest in the...
Hershey, PA – In salute of Black History Month, the AACA Museum, Inc. presents a history of the pioneers in the African American community who contributed to the advancement of the automobile industry. These men and women laid the foundation for others to pursue careers in such fields as franchised car dealers, designers, custom...
Hershey, PA – Celebrate Chocolate Covered February at the AACA Museum, Inc. February 1st – 19th, 2018. Known as The Sweetest Place on Earth, Hershey is celebrating February with town-wide festivities the whole family will love. At the AACA Museum guests can enjoy the 1920s gallery that depicts downtown Hershey in this iconic...
ACM’s rotating exhibit named after the iconic road will feature vehicles from the Lows Traviesos Lowriders Club of Washington highlighting the lowrider culture TACOMA, Wash. – America’s Car Museum (ACM) is cycling 11 lowriders, a couple of lowrider-themed bicycles and various artwork into its Route 66 display to celebrate America’s lowrider...
Hershey, PA – The AACA Museum, Inc. announced a 1920 Anderson Six convertible roadster will display in the Historic Vehicle Associate (HVA) exhibit in the Museum Lobby. This will be the second car on display for this exhibit and is on view now through early June 2018. The 1920 Anderson Six convertible roadster is designed to quickly...
“Evolution of Motorcycling” Offered to the General Public The National Packard Museum will present another installment of its popular “Coffee & Donut” educational seminar series on Saturday, January 27, 2018. This month’s seminar, a group panel discussion entitled “Evolution of Motorcycling” will be presented by the members of the museums’ Antique Motorcycle Exhibit Committee. This...