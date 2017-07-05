AACA Museum, Inc. celebrates Collector Car Appreciation Day

Hershey, PA – The AACA Museum, Inc. operates everyday with an appreciation for collector cars. Friday, July 14 is a national time of recognition, Collector Car Appreciation Day (CCAD), and they are celebrating with car rides and frozen treats!

This year marks the eighth consecutive commemoration of this event to raise awareness of the vital role automotive restoration and collection plays in American society. Appreciation and preservation of the automobile is what the Museum’s mission is all about!

Join them from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for complimentary ice cream treats and rides in the AACA Museum’s collection vehicles.

A wide range of automotive events are now held on the second Friday in July to honor CCAD. At the request of the SEMA Action Network (SAN), this “holiday” has been marked each year since 2010 by a U.S. Senate Resolution recognizing that the “collection and restoration of historic and classic cars is an important part of preserving the technological achievements and cultural heritage of the United States.” As in years past, a wide range of automotive events will be held to commemorate to occasion. As this annual event continues to grow worldwide, states, provinces, counties and cities are following suit with their own recognition. SEMA encourages participation throughout the month of July to honor the classics of the past and the future.

Visit SEMA’s website for more information on Collector Car Appreciation Day, http://www.semasan.com.

About AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum, Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s in a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. This Museum, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is known to be one of the largest automotive museums. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles. The AACA Museum is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12, seniors age 61 and older $11, juniors age 4-12 $9, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. Blue Star Museum families are FREE from Memorial Day – Labor Day. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.

