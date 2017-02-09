ACM is looking for exotics

This spring America’s Car Museum will open its latest exhibit Exotics@ACM – Seductive Super Cars. Opening May 5, Exotics@ACM will focus on the crème de la crème of exotic cars that embody the world’s best designs, technology and performance.

The Exotics@ACM exhibit will frame the story around cars built in the last fifty years with an emphasis on those launched in the 21st Century. While encouraging a dialog with guests as to what cars “fit” in an exotic car exhibit, the Museum will focus on brand, design, technology and performance to guide the exhibit’s visual imagery, storytelling and vehicle selection.

Private owners wishing to participate in the exhibit have an opportunity to nominate their cars for consideration by the ACM Curation staff. Ultimately, twenty-five cars will be selected for the first rotation of the year-long exhibit. To keep the exhibit fresh, subsequent rotations will occur throughout the lifespan of Exotics@ACM.

If your car is chosen for the exhibit you will receive a one-year ACM membership with benefits including admission to see your vehicle on display at the Museum.

To have your exotic car considered for display, please send your name, contact information with a short bio and current photographs to exhibits@americascarmuseum.org by March 15, 2017.

Don’t miss the chance to display your exotic in America’s Car Museum’s newest exhibit, Exotics@ACM – Seductive Supercars, opening in the popular Cheney Gallery this spring.

Call for Cars: Exotics@ACM

