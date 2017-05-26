Early Ford V8 Museum is growing

After an extremely wet winter and spring in Auburn, Indiana, work has finally started on the Early Ford V8 Museum’s huge expansion.

In addition to the start of the expansion, the museum received exciting news about the 17-car collection that the Museum is receiving from donor Joe Floyd of South Dakota. The vehicles are ALL 1936 Fords, including his 1936 Stainless Steel Tudor! An incredibly rare and beautiful car.

Here’s a list of the donated 1936s:

Restored

Phaeton

Fordor-Trunk

Tudor -Trunk

Cabriolet

Club Cabriolet

3-Window Coupe

5-Window Coupe

Roadster

Station Wagon

German Ford Glasser

Panel Truck

Pick Up

Sedan Delivery

Boulevard Delivery

Stainless Steel 2 Dr.

Original

Conv. Sedan

Conv. Sedan -Trunk

The sooner they get the expansion done, the sooner these incredible donated cars will be delivered to the Museum. Joe is building a 10,000 sq ft. addition to house this collection. It will be next to our new 9,000 sq ft. section, forming an expansion of more than 19,000 sq ft. With our current building, this will result in a facility of over 27,000 sq ft.

THEY NEED YOUR HELP. They have several ways for you to contribute to this exciting project: Besides simple cash donations to the Building Fund, they have the Buy-the-Foot Campaign to “buy” square footage; Naming Opportunities to have an element or display named for you, your family, a loved one or company; we’re raffling off a beautiful, original 1939 Mercury 4 dr. sedan, with tickets at $10 each.

All of these fundraisers are explained in detail on their website: www.fordv8foundation.org. Also on the website are drawings and a floor plan of the expansion. You can also get information by calling:260-927-8022.

Early Ford V-8 Museum

P.O. Box 284

2181 General Doolittle Drive

Auburn, IN 46706