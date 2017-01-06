Mecum Kissimee to feature Fezell, Runyon collections

Drag racing enthusiasts will have some exciting cars to consider at Mecum Auctions’ Kissimmee 2017 classic and collector car auction. An impressive group of early muscle cars and vintage drag cars hailing from the collections of Don Fezell and Jackie and Gary Runyon will be among the headlining vehicles of more than 3,000 cars at the world’s largest collector car auction, to be held Jan. 6-15.

The Don Fezell collection includes 43 high-quality collector cars including a quartet of Chevrolet Impala Z11 lightweight drag racers — one that features the Bill “Grumpy” Jenkins-prepared “Old Reliable IV,” the most famous Z11 ever built. The Fezell lineup also includes a trio of 1968 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Lightweights, of which only 51 were produced for drag racing. Fezell’s collection incudes cars from drivers such as Jenkins, Dave Strickler, Phil Bonner, Ed Miller and Bud Faubel; represents classes such as A/FX, S/S and A/MP; plus includes engines such as the Z11, Hemi and Cobra Jet.

The Runyons will offer a rare Lee Smith altered-wheelbase 1965 Plymouth Belvedere A/FX “Haulin Hemi II” and the 1963 Pontiac Catalina “Swiss Cheese” that was sponsored by America’s Largest Pontiac Dealer — Packer Pontiac of Detroit. Nearly 50 cars from the Runyon Collection are set to cross the auction block.

www.mecum.com