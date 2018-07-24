Mustang Owner’s Museum to open April 17, 2019

Concord, NC-The Mustang Owner’s Museum announced its Grand Opening Celebration will be held on April 17, 2019, in Concord, North Carolina.

The walls are up, roofing is near completion. They anticipate the exterior of the Mustang Owner’s Museum (MOM) to be complete by the end of this year, with the interior finished early in 2019. This will give MOM plenty of time to prepare for the celebrations in April.

The Mustang Owner’s Museum will be housed in a 42,000 sq.-ft. structure and will be the only Mustang-dedicated museum in the world. The MOM will promote all aspects of Mustang interest-cruising, racing, restoring, modifying, or simply driving.

On display will be memorabilia from all generations of the Mustang, books and magazines from the early 1960s, die-cast models, games, show room displays, along with a Mustang from every generation as well as limited- editions, other manufacturers such as Saleen, Roush, and Steeda, and brand-new models.

“In conjunction with Mustang Day, we felt that April 17, 2019, was the perfect day for the Grand Opening of the Mustang Owner’s Museum, in Concord, North Carolina,” stated Executive Director Steve Hall. In the meantime, our Preview Museum is open to the public daily, and we welcome visitors to stop by. It is located at 4030 Concord Pkwy. S.,Concord, NC 28027.

More detailed information can be found at www.mustangownersmuseum.com.

Mustang Owner’s Museum

21 Carpenter NW

Concord, NC 28027

Phone: 980.439.5653