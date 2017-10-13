The National Corvette Museum Racing Weekend At The AACA Museum, Inc.

Hershey, PA – A tribute to Corvette Racing’s 2017 season will be presented by Michelin on October 20 and 21at the AACA Museum, Inc. in Hershey, PA. Featured during the Corvette Racing Weekend will be Corvette Racing head, Doug Fehan, and drivers Tommy Milner and Andy Pilgrim, along with other team members. The event will benefit the National Corvette Museum (NCM) in Bowling Green, KY.

The weekend kicks-off on Friday, October 20th with a reception/dinner followed by a presentation by Fehan and Milner, who will recap the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans. The evening will close with an autograph session.

Friday dinner tickets are $65 and also include admission to Saturday’sprogram. They may be purchased at: http://www.corvettemuseum.org/explore/events/. Dinner tickets must be purchased in advance.

Events on Saturday, October 21, begin at 7-9:30 AM with a Caffeine Behind the Scenes, an exclusive look inside the AACA Museum “Garage”, a casual way to begin the day with lots of cars to enjoy with entrance by donation. Pappa J’s food truck will also be onsite with breakfast items for sale. The Racing program begins at 8:30 AM and will end at 2:00 PM. Admission for the Saturday program only event is just $25 and may be purchased at the door. The schedule of events includes:

Fehan and Milner recapping the 2017 Corvette Racing season

Kai Spande, Corvette plan manager , giving an update on the new paint shop

Auction of Corvette Racing memorabilia

Andy Pilgrim reuniting with the C5-R that he co-drove with Dale Earnhardt at the 2001 Rolex 24 Hour , and describing what it was like to be his teammate

Richard Prince , official Corvette Racing photographer , presenting images from the 2001 Rolex 24 Hour

Lee Willard, chief Michelin Corvette tire engineer , speaking on the company’s latest Corvette tire technology

Andy Moran of Mobil 1 will be discussing their latest lubricant formulations

The weekend will conclude with an autograph session with Fehan and Milner.NCM merchandise and Corvette raffle tickets will be on sale throughout the day along with AACA Museum, Inc. merchandise. Entrance fees include admission to the current AACA Museum, Inc. exhibits along with Corvette Racing Weekend program itinerary. Caffeine Behind the Scenes on Saturday morning is by donation and coffee and donuts will be included, while supplies last.

About AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum, Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s in a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. This Museum, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is known to be one of the largest automotive museums. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles. The AACA Museum is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12, seniors age 61 and older $11, juniors age 4-12 $9, children age 3 and under,AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For further information, please call717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.